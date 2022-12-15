This runaway trolley teaches an important lesson – we’re just not sure what it is

Life

Some people say that no good deed goes unpunished, and this clip shared by @BornAKang does nothing to contradict that.

This why you should mind your business pic.twitter.com/2EnhrmH9zb — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 12, 2022

Perhaps it’s more of a warning against trying to stop a runaway trolley with one hand while you film with the other one.

via Gfycat

The filmer’s bad luck/bad decision got a lot of reactions on Twitter. These have it covered.

1.

Sometimes it is better to let go things out of control😊 pic.twitter.com/hi26xmk1wC — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 13, 2022

2.

Batman trying to save Gotham City:pic.twitter.com/cotm3obaHr — Officer Martinez ➐ (@CBMovieFan) December 13, 2022

3.

Omg I would die https://t.co/SxluOeFi2x — Tonz (@ToniHouston26) December 13, 2022

4.

The owner watching their TV hit the ground pic.twitter.com/5UHILYxWpp — SCIVMEXL (@sciameXL) December 12, 2022

5.

Not always a great idea to be a good Samaritan pic.twitter.com/GV6RCWoyrK — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) December 13, 2022

6.

No, this is why you should learn physics https://t.co/165gH8N860 — Tamás Görbe (@TamasGorbe) December 13, 2022

7.

When the TV returns itself because it knows you didn’t even buy it 😭😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/KBqtv0ssSA — Chaderneè B IV (@tweetinoutdablu) December 15, 2022

8.

9.

Damn. Sat there and videotaped it til you could no longer be the hero😔😭 https://t.co/e3MEkiaBgj — KueenK🌬 (@kiraalex) December 13, 2022

We suspect the person behind the camera wishes they’d just done this.

How hard was it just to honk the horn right quick? — Al 'Lo-K' Sean (@Solar_Snack) December 12, 2022

