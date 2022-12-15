This runaway trolley teaches an important lesson – we’re just not sure what it is
Some people say that no good deed goes unpunished, and this clip shared by @BornAKang does nothing to contradict that.
This why you should mind your business pic.twitter.com/2EnhrmH9zb
— Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 12, 2022
Perhaps it’s more of a warning against trying to stop a runaway trolley with one hand while you film with the other one.
The filmer’s bad luck/bad decision got a lot of reactions on Twitter. These have it covered.
1.
Sometimes it is better to let go things out of control😊
— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 13, 2022
2.
Batman trying to save Gotham City:pic.twitter.com/cotm3obaHr
— Officer Martinez ➐ (@CBMovieFan) December 13, 2022
3.
Omg I would die https://t.co/SxluOeFi2x
— Tonz (@ToniHouston26) December 13, 2022
4.
The owner watching their TV hit the ground pic.twitter.com/5UHILYxWpp
— SCIVMEXL (@sciameXL) December 12, 2022
5.
Not always a great idea to be a good Samaritan pic.twitter.com/GV6RCWoyrK
— Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) December 13, 2022
6.
No, this is why you should learn physics https://t.co/165gH8N860
— Tamás Görbe (@TamasGorbe) December 13, 2022
7.
When the TV returns itself because it knows you didn’t even buy it 😭😭😭😭
pic.twitter.com/KBqtv0ssSA
— Chaderneè B IV (@tweetinoutdablu) December 15, 2022
8.
Ohhhh noooo!
— Katty (@katty_na) December 13, 2022
9.
Damn. Sat there and videotaped it til you could no longer be the hero😔😭 https://t.co/e3MEkiaBgj
— KueenK🌬 (@kiraalex) December 13, 2022
We suspect the person behind the camera wishes they’d just done this.
How hard was it just to honk the horn right quick?
— Al 'Lo-K' Sean (@Solar_Snack) December 12, 2022
