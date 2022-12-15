The Talk TV concrete farmer says kids will get rats for presents because of the postal strike – 17 gift-wrapped takedowns

Videos

To the world of Talk TV’s Mike Graham – you remember, the one who thought you can grow your own concrete – who’s really not happy about the strikes gripping the country right now.

Not just the rail strike, but in particular the postal strike, which the concrete farmer reckons will ruin Christmas. Why will it ruin Christmas? Because kids are going to end up with rats for presents.

Stick with it ’til the end, it’s worth it.

Mike slams striking postmen after packages were left exposed to rats at a Bristol depot: “What if your child opens a present and there is a rat staring back at you?”@iromg pic.twitter.com/tRNqSiUxy7 — TalkTV (@TalkTV) December 14, 2022

And these takedowns all come gift-wrapped (and rest assured, not a rat in sight).

1.

Got any concrete evidence of this — Paul Martin (@termy1968) December 14, 2022

2.

How does this work? The rat chews its way in then re-wraps the present from the inside? https://t.co/ONbCjxsNjs — General Boles (@GeneralBoles) December 15, 2022

3.

Where would you be if you fell down a hole? What about a fog? Stuck in a hole in a fog? Stuck in a hole in a fog in the middle of the night – WITH AN OWL? Up a tree! Stuck in a hole in the middle of a night. Stuck down a hole with an owl! On your own behind the wall! https://t.co/U82pBFARxb — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) December 15, 2022

4.

"And what if the rat, bored with waiting for the present to be opened, has already assembled the Lego set? And then eaten the instructions?" https://t.co/kcONZ7KJ57 — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) December 15, 2022

5.

Honestly I can see at a push the rat getting into the present. I can’t really see it remaining in there in transit, delivery and then for the week the present sits under the Xmas tree. — . (@twlldun) December 15, 2022

6.

I mean if you give your kid a rat as a present there’s every chance the rat could be a cooking savant & surreptitiously help your child go on to run a successful French bistro so go for it I say — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) December 15, 2022

7.

Give me your cakes and chocolates! Give me your toffees and chews! https://t.co/FMP5w27Tum — Tom Peck (@tompeck) December 15, 2022

8.

me handing my child a gift still obviously in its Hermes packaging: it's from Santa. I didn't check for rats https://t.co/aQkhxCqkYQ — Rhiannon Shaw (@rhiannoneshaw) December 15, 2022

9.