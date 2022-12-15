Jonathan Pie’s sweary rant about the strikes sums up the situation perfectly

Entertainment

Jonathan Pie’s ‘off the record’ rants turned the spoof reporter into something of an icon, and the latest – about the many strikes taking place in the UK at the moment – can only deepen that status.

There’s obviously a lot of NSFW language. It’s Jonathan Pie.

‘Get round the table. Make a decent offer. Instead, they’re sending in the army, telling us the unions are holding the country to ransom. The unions? Can we all just be clear about this? Our last prime minister blew a £30 billion hole in the economy – overnight! Test and Trace cost us £37 billion. Useless PPE wasted £8.7 billion, which ended up in the pockets of Tory donors. A shambolically executed Brexit lost us £40 billion in tax revenue alone. Rishi Sunak lost £11 billion by overpaying interest on UK debt. And yet, you read the front pages – it’s nurses who are greedy and irresponsible. It’s the Fire Service that’s holding the country to ransom because they all just decided they’d prefer to drink tea on a freezing picket line than save children in burning buildings.’

Pie – through the writing and performing skills of comedian Tom Walker – perfectly captures why support for the strikers has remained high with the general public – and in less-expected quarters.

The rant saw Jonathan Pie trending on Twitter.

Well, this is embarrassing… (it’s not, I fucking love it). pic.twitter.com/LGZtIxOhcd — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) December 14, 2022

At the time of writing, the YouTube video has had more than 400,000 views in less than a day – and his tweet containing the link has been shared more than 5000 times, picking up hundreds of comments like these –

Give Jonathan Pie a standing ovation for this! Nobody has said what needs to be said better than Jonathan has here. Watch and share!! https://t.co/tk4vJ1l6aF — That woman!! 🇦🇺🇪🇺🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@thatmouthywoman) December 14, 2022

Seriously. Watch this. What started out as a parody has become a voice of reason in all the gaslighting chaos of our British lives. If you're sitting comfortably in your warm home & you don't get why people are striking, you really ought to watch this https://t.co/R1QhxEYrNW — Joolz 🕊💙 (@OrnieJoolz) December 14, 2022

This is so good. People are starving and freezing in their own homes in the UK, while tax avoiding energy companies post record profits, and Post Office and rail company shareholders enjoy massive dividends. The postmen, nurses or ticket collectors are not your enemy. https://t.co/6mMvdBjvrh — Mark Howell (@blacon_blue) December 14, 2022

Jonathan Pie is the rage in all of us. Nailed it @JonathanPieNews #strikes https://t.co/CHK9nga03E — Ally (@GoodFairyClean) December 14, 2022

If only I could like this more than once. This exactly. Wake up! https://t.co/NWcxfo7Yqu — PB (@Bazzinio) December 14, 2022

I try not to speak about politics on my socials, but if I did, it would be every single word of this ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/E77IXTb2Tj — Cally (@CallyUA) December 14, 2022

I do wish that Jonathan Pie would say what he thinks. pic.twitter.com/uTWUiOqwme — Marie-Ann Detests Tories & Brexit 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@MarieAnnUK) December 14, 2022

We’re not sure we’d want to see Jonathan Pie stuck behind a GMB desk …

I'm sure you used to enjoy making these vids, now you appear to be genuinely angry, and the soul of Tom must be furious that you are just speaking truth to those that will listen. Can you apply to replace Madeley and Balls, we need to hear this on #GMB. — Jock McTavish: Tory corruption costs lives 💙 (@paulr2514) December 14, 2022

But we’d love to watch Richard Madeley try to argue with him.

