People have cooked up some very funny comments about this very purple kitchen – 14 favourites

Nicole Sjamaan asked Twitter a simple question.

What's your first thought when you see this kitchen? pic.twitter.com/fRUzHlZzeQ — ☮️️‍ Nicole Sjamaan❤️ (@SjamaanN) December 10, 2022

The picture has been bouncing around the internet for at least a couple of years, picking up some truly scathing comments, like this –

“Purple people are another breed.”

And this –

“It could be good for my diet, since I would be unable to eat.”

Twitter was no kinder – but it was pretty funny. We particularly enjoyed these comments.

1.

Someone murdered a purple-blooded alien and decided to hide the crime scene in plain sight by grabbing buckets of purple paint and repainting the kitchen cabinets. — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) December 11, 2022

2.

me and my friends would’ve killed this kitchen with hammers I can tell you that much https://t.co/90hwKPGVYp — James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) December 12, 2022

3.

A glass and a half of milk in every bar https://t.co/ZjsGlpgE2K — Lady Wilma #FuckTheTories Crackenhack (@capuchinster) December 11, 2022

4.

I wanna do some shrooms and lay down on it. https://t.co/8WrdvWYZWk — Rachel Jagger ♏ (@JaggerRach) December 11, 2022

5.

6.

This is what it looks like when doves cry. https://t.co/bjsayR7Et2 — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) December 11, 2022

7.

A Pimp named Slickback lives here https://t.co/WSo5R0StC9 — Jude Nyoagbe (@kwahmi) December 11, 2022

8.

Marie on Breaking Bad. — Charlotte Laws (@CharlotteLaws) December 11, 2022

9.

Don't choose colors when you're drunk — Alain Vadeboncoeur (@Vadeboncoeur_Al) December 11, 2022

10.

Barney cooks here. — Stanley Roberts (@StanleyRoberts) December 10, 2022

11.

Purple Range, purple range. — (@GhostHDentist) December 10, 2022

12.

My first thought is everything I make there is going to taste like grapes. https://t.co/rxyiCH3cvg — Chris Shelton, MSc (@ChrisSheltonMsc) December 11, 2022

13.

14.

live action cat in the hat https://t.co/TFBYI0V4WN — Rhys (@puppyboyrhys) December 11, 2022

Vicki Larson reminded us of what’s really important. Don’t go in there without sunglasses. Just kidding.

The person really likes purple and it's their happy place. live and let live, my friends. — Vicki Larson (@OMGchronicles) December 11, 2022

