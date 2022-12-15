Celebrity

A new TV show ‘MILF Manor’ is basically an old (and very funny) 30 Rock joke and minds are blown

John Plunkett. Updated December 15th, 2022

There’s a new reality show on TLC – no, we don’t watch it much either – and it’s called MILF Manor. And if you think that can’t possibly be what it sounds like, you’d be wrong, obviously.

Now it prompted just as much reaction on social media as you’d expect. Which is to say, a lot.

But there was one thing about it in particular that got people’s attention. Specifically, it caught the eye of the good people behind fabulous TV satire 30 Rock, starring Tiny Fey and Alec Baldwin.

Of course it does!

Because back in the day 30 Rock featured a show called Milf Island and while they’re not identical, obviously – it doesn’t have a manor, for example – it’s still had jaws dropping everywhere.

And just in case you didn’t see MILF Island first time around …

And also this.

Another nail in the coffin of satire.

