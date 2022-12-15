A new TV show ‘MILF Manor’ is basically an old (and very funny) 30 Rock joke and minds are blown

Celebrity

There’s a new reality show on TLC – no, we don’t watch it much either – and it’s called MILF Manor. And if you think that can’t possibly be what it sounds like, you’d be wrong, obviously.

Welcome to #MILFManor! Eight hot moms leave home for the chance to find love with men half their age, but they're greeted with a shocking twist. The new series premieres January 15th at 10/9c on @TLC. pic.twitter.com/SdkuyotqLi — TLC Network (@TLC) December 14, 2022

Now it prompted just as much reaction on social media as you’d expect. Which is to say, a lot.

Ok whats the shocking twist? My guess is that it's their own respective sons their to date the other women as old as them? — Tracey Lovelace (@trlovelace) December 14, 2022

Remember when you were The Learning Channel? — Pope of Chili Town (@HisSpiciness) December 14, 2022

Kids have to learn about MILFs sometime. — Psychic War Vet (@Post_Punk_Prick) December 14, 2022

But there was one thing about it in particular that got people’s attention. Specifically, it caught the eye of the good people behind fabulous TV satire 30 Rock, starring Tiny Fey and Alec Baldwin.

This sounds familiar 👀 https://t.co/iTzFP3sWcB — 30 Rock (@30Rock) December 14, 2022

Of course it does!

Because back in the day 30 Rock featured a show called Milf Island and while they’re not identical, obviously – it doesn’t have a manor, for example – it’s still had jaws dropping everywhere.

i hope the 30 rock writers who came up with this joke in 2008 are ok right now. it must be terrifying to know the monsters you created can come to life. https://t.co/oG4bstTPkv — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) December 14, 2022

I cannot believe I’ve lived long enough to see milf island irl https://t.co/Y3KeF0rnvh — i hate you eric adams (@sonyashea3) December 14, 2022

what are we gonna do when we run out of 30 Rock gags? will we cease to exist? https://t.co/UdsH5s8Obg — 🏜🔋, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) December 14, 2022

TLC is eventually going to run out of 30 Rock gags to make into real shows. — Pope of Chili Town (@HisSpiciness) December 14, 2022

And just in case you didn’t see MILF Island first time around …

And also this.

Another nail in the coffin of satire.

READ MORE

A spoof Tory MP ended up on Jeremy Vine’s C5 show and it’s today’s best thing

Source Twitter @TLC