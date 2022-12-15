23 fabulous times scammers were given a taste of their own medicine

Life

There’s a legion of scammers out there who are getting ever more devious (and persistent) in their efforts to part you from your hard earned cash.

Whenever we come across them we just hit ‘end call’ or ‘delete’ but fortunately for us some people are rather more inventive than that.

They take the time out to give the scammers just what was coming to them and very entertaining it is too. These 23 are best in class.

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.

(via)

8.

(via)

9.

(via)

10.

(via)

11.

(via)

12.

(via)