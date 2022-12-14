Twitter had a geography nightmare over Norway and Nigeria – 13 world-class burns

Social Media

If you were wondering how Elon Musk’s ‘improvements’ of Twitter are going, its Trust and Safety Council – which monitored the platform for things like child exploitation, hate speech and doxxing – has been dissolved.

Just out of curiosity, how many folks on this app were already feeling less trusting and less safe before Elmo disbanded Twitter's "Trust and Safety Council" yesterday? — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 13, 2022

It looks a lot like its Geography and Accuracy Council might have gone for a Burton, too, if Norway’s official Twitter label from yesterday was anything to go by.

Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway😉 P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeldt 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/wr6cb3yv2W — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) December 13, 2022

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

Old Twitter:

we are aware of our platform being full of misinformation but please be assured we are trying to address the problem New Twitter (leaning into mic):

Norway is Nigeria https://t.co/eOwt3qNwm5 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 13, 2022

2.

The Norwegian government is currently having some technical issues after someone at Twitter asked themselves "How many countries starting with 'N' could there possibly be?" https://t.co/WIAmRPFqak pic.twitter.com/7Dwwa2Hu94 — 🕯️Advent🕯️Thaum🕯️ (@ThaumPenguin) December 13, 2022

3.

"I expected Nigeria to be warmer at this time of year. https://t.co/Sj83gNVBUu pic.twitter.com/zCAkO7fdc3 — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) December 13, 2022

4.

The woke mind virus tries to insist that "Norway" exists but we refuse to submit to compelled speech. The bubble is bursting and libs are losing their minds. https://t.co/Ni9t4uKjGS — Alexandra Erin, Fake Parody (she/her) (@AlexandraErin) December 14, 2022

5.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre appears to have defected to Nigeria according to Twitter's "Government Official" labels. Either Twitter is broken or this is the most successful Nigerian Prince scam of all time. pic.twitter.com/MvDezu8bZz — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) December 13, 2022

6.

Or Nigeria has just pulled off the most successful surprise invasion of all time!!! https://t.co/e2VCnSRCnb — The Alternate Historian (@alt_historian) December 13, 2022

7.

Common mistake https://t.co/kUEecjTvNu — steven ''italian elon musk'' monacelli (@stevanzetti) December 13, 2022

8.

The great nation of Norgeria. https://t.co/vYfk1D7uvs — Elaine Burke (@CriticalRedPen) December 13, 2022

9.

10.

Probably a bad idea firing the remaining Twitter employee who understood basic geography, Elon. https://t.co/RTtTHb40Xg — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) December 13, 2022

11.

Twitter graduated from the Andy Möller school of geography. The football player Andy Möller famously once said "I don't care if I get to play for Milan or Madrid, the main thing is: I want to play in Italy. He apparently denies ever having said that. https://t.co/NCM7C9tb4k — Holger Hestermeyer (@hhesterm) December 13, 2022

12.

13.

Using this to claim Norwegian citizenship 👍🏾 https://t.co/dsU7EHOKKj — KWEKU THE HUSTLER, FOCUSED ON SELLING PETER OBI (@urchilla01) December 13, 2022

It didn’t take long for @Shawnifee to take this shot.

Since we’re now one big country, Norgeria, you’ll let Haaland play for us at the next AFCON and World Cup, yeah? — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) December 13, 2022

We’re afraid that one hit the bar.

Source Norway MFA Image Norway MFA