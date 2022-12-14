This PhD on Tinder wasn’t quite what it seemed and got just the responses it deserved

Why Tinder is a minefield, exhibit 346.

It’s an exchange which has just gone viral on Reddit and you’ll be facepalming into next year. Sometime around the autumn, we reckon.

And if was us on the receiving end of that we would definitely be lost for words. Fortunately, these people weren’t.

‘I bet she attended the “University of Life,” too, with a degree in “common sense.”

BurdenedMind79

‘Something something “school of hard knocks” 🙄’

Such_Radish9795

‘Pretentious and cringe lol.’

Kindlycreature

‘Also wrong. Having a PhD doesn’t mean you know “a little bit about everything.” It means you know “a lot about a little thing.”

TheFamousHesham

‘This is the worst kind of person. Cease contact if you want to enjoy existence.’

mouse112008

‘I too have a PhD in Scandinavian Mythology, after all i’ve played Age of Mythology on pc for thousands and thousands of hours as a child …’

TheLastJarl

‘Just played God of War, I also watched all the Thor movies. I have PHD in Norse Mythology now.’

Kingcobra64

‘The only thing she’s missing being an expert in is crypto.’

nhabz

‘That’s probably what she means by finance.’

foldinthecheese99

‘I’m not drafted by NBA, but I might as well. 🙆‍♀️ I’m one of those people who play a little bit of every sport.’

pocoschick

‘I’m not president, but I might as well. 🙆🏼‍♂️ I’m one of those people who know a little about every politics.’

SurpriseDistinct