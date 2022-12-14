This hilarious kids’ menu is the most relatable thing parents will see this week

Pics

The upside of going out for a meal with young(ish) children is that, no, there is no upside of going out for a meal with kids.

Well, unless it’s a ‘kids eat free’ thing, so at least there’s that.

And one of the reasons it can be tricky eating out with your lovely children is neatly captured in this fabulous menu which has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘The kids menu!’ said Redditor rosseepoo who shared it.

Nailed it.

And here are a few of our favourite things people said about it.

‘I love how “whatever” is just “sandwich”. You have no idea what kind until it shows up in front of you, along with a rando soup.’

pinniped1 ‘Owners kids are teenagers i guess haha.’

lousydefender ‘The f-ck is “Pasta and Fries”? ‘I’m not even Italian and I’m offended.’

Apey23 ‘I don’t care how old I am, I’m ordering off the kids menu. That’s a really good laugh. ‘Imagine the restaurant asks what you want Me – “I don’t know.”

gigoran

