Colin from Portsmouth’s comedy rant about striking workers is almost too believable

You could be forgiven for wondering if the UK has gone back to the 70s, as nurses, ambulance workers, postal workers, rail workers, driving examiners and others all carry out or intend to carry out industrial action. It’s almost easier to list who isn’t going on strike.

"Bloody strikers! I'd like fair wages too but you don't see me going on strike!" – people who are SO CLOSE to getting it — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 13, 2022

Dear everybody in the UK media, When you talk about disruption to working people, you know that members of trade unions are working people? That is why they are in a union. Those taking strike action are the same people. Working people. Yours sincerely,

✌🏻 — Laura Pidcock (@LauraPidcock) December 13, 2022

The rail strike is twice as popular with the public as the Conservative Party, the opinion polls tells us. Take note, Mark Harper. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) December 13, 2022

The Exploding Heads, also known as Anthony Richardson and Mark Davison, set their spoof radio phone-in regular, Colin from Portsmouth, onto the case.

Brace yourself.

They shared the sketch on Twitter, where it got these justifiably impressed reactions.

Another gem. These guys are brilliant. https://t.co/tcdrLtNG7A — Terry Lennaine (@TerryLennaineDJ) December 13, 2022

"Sounds like there's more enemies than actual people at this point Colin" Never a truer word spoken in satire! 😂😭 https://t.co/BkOIZdleJ8 — Sock Council (@SockCouncil) December 13, 2022

When will a political party pick Colin to lead them? He talks so much sense. https://t.co/tHw6wm8VwB — Probably not a parody (@lostaddress) December 13, 2022

Colin from Portsmouth. Man, what a rant. Just a golden age for satire https://t.co/Xn61NffFKG — David Vettese (@wheresdvat) December 13, 2022

James O’Brien – who has spoken to more Colins than he’s had insults from Brexiters, which is a lot – recognised that the last line ‘Meghan reminds me of my ex, you know.‘ was a nod to a genuine recent conversation between himself and ‘Richard from Chelmsford’.

Last line's a cracker! https://t.co/HjeBQB9uSc — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) December 13, 2022

GraemeMc shared a widespread concern.

The worrying thing is – he could be real — GraemeMc (@gmcd3) December 13, 2022

This, from one of the unions involved in the disputes, nailed it.

Solidarity and love to the family https://t.co/w5J9gyIVHr — RMT (@RMTunion) December 13, 2022

If you liked their sketch, you might also enjoy Anthony and Mark’s spoof sports show, Sports Horn, or wish to support them by buying some merch or a ‘coffee’ here.

