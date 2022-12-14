Dan Walker had the hilarious last word in his right royal World Cup row with Piers Morgan

Celebrity

This isn’t the first time Dan Walker has owned Piers Morgan – far from it, in fact – but there’s a very good chance it’s the best.

The old breakfast TV rivals are long-time rivals on Twitter, and it all kicked off again after Lionel Messi starred in Argentina’s 3-0 World Cup semi-final win over Croatia.

Morgan, you see, has long said his close personal showbiz friend Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player of all time, and definitely better than Messi.

Cue Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling tweeted this.

So where are we now @piersmorgan in the Ronaldo v Messi debate? — Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) December 13, 2022

Morgan was sticking to his guns, obviously.

I think Cristiano Ronaldo’s the best ever, Maradona 2nd, Messi 3rd (possibly 4th actually, behind R9). https://t.co/hg58A9lqhb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 13, 2022

So Walker ribbed him about an old tweet of his, joking that he only deleted it so Ronaldo would agree to be interviewed by him.

“Listen… delete the tweet about Messi being the best and keep telling everyone I’m brilliant and… maybe I’ll do that interview” 😂#TearsForPiers https://t.co/TCCw3qp2Ub pic.twitter.com/IalfC9nICN — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 13, 2022

Morgan wasn’t seeing the funny side, obviously.

That was 11yrs ago mate, when a few people had still heard of you! https://t.co/bHMz4vmnNI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 13, 2022

Ouch. Only for Walker to blast him into the back of the net with this.

Was that about the same time you went for that drink with Meghan Markle? 😳😂 https://t.co/Dv8oKXtTZg — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) December 13, 2022

Peep, peep, PEEEEEEP!

Jesus Dan …..you went there 😂🙉 — Brian Haugh (@Hauzinho13) December 13, 2022

Morgan was last seen being stretched off the pitch in tears. Never mind, there’s another World Cup in four years time.

Last word to another regular Morgan Twitter rival, Gary Lineker.

Is there still a debate? Asking for a goat. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 13, 2022

