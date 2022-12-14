Celebrity

Dan Walker had the hilarious last word in his right royal World Cup row with Piers Morgan

John Plunkett. Updated December 14th, 2022

This isn’t the first time Dan Walker has owned Piers Morgan – far from it, in fact – but there’s a very good chance it’s the best.

The old breakfast TV rivals are long-time rivals on Twitter, and it all kicked off again after Lionel Messi starred in Argentina’s 3-0 World Cup semi-final win over Croatia.

Morgan, you see, has long said his close personal showbiz friend Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player of all time, and definitely better than Messi.

Cue Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling tweeted this.

Morgan was sticking to his guns, obviously.

So Walker ribbed him about an old tweet of his, joking that he only deleted it so Ronaldo would agree to be interviewed by him.

Morgan wasn’t seeing the funny side, obviously.

Ouch. Only for Walker to blast him into the back of the net with this.

Peep, peep, PEEEEEEP!

Morgan was last seen being stretched off the pitch in tears. Never mind, there’s another World Cup in four years time.

Last word to another regular Morgan Twitter rival, Gary Lineker.

