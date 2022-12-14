Pics

Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange which was started – Google, Google –

‘Government employee thinks there are too many government employees,’ said myownpersonalreddit who shared it.

And just in case you were wondering, Mrs Betty Bowers is a satirical character ‘America’s Best Christian’ played by Deven Green and created by Andrew Bradley.

‘Tell me you don’t know anything about Software Development without telling me you don’t know anything about Software Development.’

FlipItPizZa12 Tell me you don’t know anything about …running an actual company …running a government …being a decent human being …science and viruses …functioning without being an arrogant gasbag.’

tw_72 ‘Sh-t like this is kind of funny in the instant you read it, then after a few seconds becomes terrifying when you realize that either he is that dumb, or is pandering to others that are that dumb.’

Arcanum_capnphappin ‘Please explain to us how the app works both pre and post Musk takeover, Gym, I can’t wait to hear your expert analysis, surely you’re not just talking out your ass to fluff a right leaning egomaniac.’

