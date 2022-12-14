Bad day? Could be worse, you could be this biker who suffered the most outrageous injustice

Life

It’s obviously not the first time anyone has told you to watch something until the end but, seriously, watch this until the end.

It’s the most outrageous (and, let’s face it, hilarious) injustice which, no matter what kind of day you’re having, will surely make it feel better.

‘No good deed goes unpunished,’ said FuturisticFighting who shared it.

NOOOOO!!!

It prompted no end of comments on Reddit as you might imagine. Here are our favourites.

‘I’m not that familiar with motorcycles, but he seemed to be the only one NOT revving his engine.’

RockPhoenix115 ‘Cop didn’t see anything, just heard the sound, saw a motorcycle, blamed him.’

Techn0ght ‘The reason I pulled you over is because I couldn’t catch the other guys so I’m gonna make an example out of you like a jerk.’

elddirriddle ‘There is an expression in my native language which goes like “didn’t get the thief so we just arrested anyone we saw”.’

konan_the_bebbarien ‘This cop is a f-cking moron! Idiots like that shouldn’t have badges, they don’t deserve the power trip they get off on.’

sanderspkt ‘People run red lights CONSTANTLY in my city. It’s literally mind blowing. And terrifying.’

barbie_farts_88 ‘So, moral of the story is don’t follow the rules otherwise the Police will stop you instead of the other people who aren’t following the rules? Jesus …’

unemotional_mess

Source Reddit u/FuturisticFighting