Lord Ashcroft jingled the War on Christmas bell and Twitter well and truly decked his halls

We’re well into the War on Christmas silly season.

The people who brought you ‘Why isn’t it called an Easter egg?, and ‘The woke hate poppies’ are now trying to persuade anyone who’ll listen that there’s a campaign to clear all mentions of Christmas from view.

Former Tory Chairman, life peer and non-dom Brexiter Lord Ashcroft entered the chat.

We’re grateful for his clarification. Mostly because it prompted these very funny responses.

these days if you say ‘Merry Christmas’, they lock you up & throw away the key pic.twitter.com/xUH1qIki6j — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) December 13, 2022

This is the online equivalent of making yourself cry in front of a mirror pic.twitter.com/ecLcFJWxfT — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) December 13, 2022

If someone wishes me a 'satisfactorily inclusive non-denominational winter period' this year I'll be furious. In fact I can't even tell you how furious I'll be about this unlikely and entirely imaginary scenario, but pretty cross I reckon. 🎄 — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) December 13, 2022

I shall continue to wish everyone a happy Christmas and will not change this to “who need they christmassy ate” — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) December 13, 2022

I shall continue to wish everyone a good afternoon and will not change this to Allahu akbar… https://t.co/8CsG8WKfBf — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) December 13, 2022

I have never in my two score and several years heard one human being say "happy festive season" to another. https://t.co/HPDQ9flo6C — Brendan (@truthiness2010) December 13, 2022

Likewise, I shall continue to wish everyone a happy Christmas and will not change this to happy hoogen-oogen-flap-mcginty-vzzzz-nimmini-nimmini-nimmini-shubbadee just to appease the wokerati. https://t.co/ujwoebiERb — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) December 13, 2022

