Politics

Lord Ashcroft jingled the War on Christmas bell and Twitter well and truly decked his halls

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 14th, 2022

We’re well into the War on Christmas silly season.

The people who brought you ‘Why isn’t it called an Easter egg?, and ‘The woke hate poppies’ are now trying to persuade anyone who’ll listen that there’s a campaign to clear all mentions of Christmas from view.

Former Tory Chairman, life peer and non-dom Brexiter Lord Ashcroft entered the chat.

We’re grateful for his clarification. Mostly because it prompted these very funny responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

