A spoof Tory MP ended up on Jeremy Vine’s C5 show and it’s today’s best thing

News

You might already know about the rather fabulous spoof Conservative MP Sir Michael Take CBE on Twitter (strictly speaking, a former Conservative MP, for Dorset East).

And if you weren’t immediately aware that it’s a parody, there’s a not entirely subliminal clue in the name.

Except that didn’t stop Sir Michael Take – Sir Michael Take – ending up on The Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5 in a discussion about the impact of the rail strikes on Wednesday.

And the more we watch it, the better it gets.

Very pleased to see my common sense opinions about The Rail Strike were featured on @theJeremyVine’s TV Programme this morning. I’m delighted that viewers of @JeremyVineOn5 were able to listen to my views on all of this industrial action.👍🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/vaYeq356Xi — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) December 14, 2022

The most sense we’ve heard on the JV Show for a while (okay, fair enough, we don’t catch it every day).

Congratulations Sir Michael on getting this vital message across. — Surrey Heath Liberal Democrats (@SurreyHeathLDs) December 14, 2022

It’s just epic these nobs turn to you as the source of reason 😂 — JPC (@jpxan71) December 14, 2022

One wonders if @theJeremyVine would have mentioned that this is a parody account if not prompted to do so by @MarinaPurkiss? Still bizarre that @JeremyVineOn5 show took the editorial decision to show this tweet. https://t.co/A6FHi6v2zv — RMT (@RMTunion) December 14, 2022

Would be wonderful if Sir Michael could appear on Vine, GB News and Radio Concrete — Colin Macphee (@ColinMacphee1) December 14, 2022

This truly is the era of failed journalism, https://t.co/Nld0DEoo7N — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) December 14, 2022

This is superb 😂

The fact that people struggle to understand you are satire shows just how feasible your “Takes” are! — Geoff Pearson (@PearsonGeoff) December 14, 2022

The programme later shared this on Twitter, a subsequent clip in which Vine shared the fact that Sir Michael Take – Sir Michael Take – was’t the genuine article with views.

.

And in a further plot twist, Vine later said he knew it was a joke all along.

Not meaning to spoil the joke, but we are all well aware of the parody. The reason for showing the tweet was to highlight the furious reaction to it. https://t.co/uum0s8L4Lm — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 14, 2022

Maybe in the future he can wave a flag or something just to let people know he’s reading out made-up stuff.

And if you don’t already, follow the former Conservative MP for Dorset East Sir Michael Take on Twitter here!

READ MORE

Dan Walker had the hilarious last word in his right royal World Cup row with Piers Morgan

Source Twitter @MichaelTakeMP