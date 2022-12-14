News

A spoof Tory MP ended up on Jeremy Vine’s C5 show and it’s today’s best thing

Poke Staff. Updated December 14th, 2022

You might already know about the rather fabulous spoof Conservative MP Sir Michael Take CBE on Twitter (strictly speaking, a former Conservative MP, for Dorset East).

And if you weren’t immediately aware that it’s a parody, there’s a not entirely subliminal clue in the name.

Except that didn’t stop Sir Michael Take – Sir Michael Take – ending up on The Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5 in a discussion about the impact of the rail strikes on Wednesday.

And the more we watch it, the better it gets.

The most sense we’ve heard on the JV Show for a while (okay, fair enough, we don’t catch it every day).

The programme later shared this on Twitter, a subsequent clip in which Vine shared the fact that Sir Michael Take – Sir Michael Take – was’t the genuine article with views.

And in a further plot twist, Vine later said he knew it was a joke all along.

Maybe in the future he can wave a flag or something just to let people know he’s reading out made-up stuff.

And if you don’t already, follow the former Conservative MP for Dorset East Sir Michael Take on Twitter here!

