You won’t hear a lovelier story from the Qatar World Cup than this

Celebrity

Maybe it’s just been a long week (already) but there was something about this story from the World Cup in Qatar that really got us in the feels.

It’s a lovely moment shared by reporter Carrie Brown which was both about football but really not about football at all. And it’s simply wonderful.

Hold up, it’s got us going again. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Trust me, take a couple of minutes out of your evening to listen to this. Superb. pic.twitter.com/eW5gJAOfxm — HLTCO (@HLTCO) December 12, 2022

Watch this. No, really. ♥️

I really like this England team (and the manager). Seemed like a really decent bunch..turns out they are. https://t.co/WIjrvulIAv — lawrencedonegan (@lawrencedonegan) December 13, 2022

Take a moment out of your life to listen to this… Amazing story, amazing squad 👏🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/zENvGOlC2n — England Football Fans (@EnglidsAway) December 12, 2022

This instantly becomes my favourite #WorldCup2022 story. A small act of kindness can mean so much. Thanks for sharing @CarrieBrownTV! pic.twitter.com/a3ta8B5lu5 — Michael Clarke (@MClarkeShow) December 13, 2022

And you can follow @CarrieBrownTV on Twitter here.

My personal experience of being blown away by Southgate’s fine young men. https://t.co/wPKFxo0ZDs — Carrie Brown 💙 (@CarrieBrownTV) December 11, 2022

READ MORE

So many anti-vaxxers didn’t get this joke that it’s today’s most satisfying thing

Source Twitter @beINSPORTS_EN