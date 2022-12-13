You won’t hear a lovelier story from the Qatar World Cup than this
Maybe it’s just been a long week (already) but there was something about this story from the World Cup in Qatar that really got us in the feels.
It’s a lovely moment shared by reporter Carrie Brown which was both about football but really not about football at all. And it’s simply wonderful.
🏴❤️@CarrieBrownTV recounts a heart-warming story from her time with the @England camp involving @sterling7, @trippier2 and her parents.#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/g4abR2AdHx
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 11, 2022
Hold up, it’s got us going again. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Trust me, take a couple of minutes out of your evening to listen to this. Superb.
— HLTCO (@HLTCO) December 12, 2022
😍| Love this. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/QPvlvqOc7C
— NUFC360 (@NUFC360) December 11, 2022
Watch this. No, really. ♥️
I really like this England team (and the manager). Seemed like a really decent bunch..turns out they are. https://t.co/WIjrvulIAv
— lawrencedonegan (@lawrencedonegan) December 13, 2022
This is lovely. @CarrieBrownTV https://t.co/pBZjVBufdM
— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 13, 2022
Take a moment out of your life to listen to this…
Amazing story, amazing squad 👏🏻🏴 pic.twitter.com/zENvGOlC2n
— England Football Fans (@EnglidsAway) December 12, 2022
Lovely story. Good for you @sterling7 @trippier2 👍 pic.twitter.com/yqYe35x0LW
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 13, 2022
This instantly becomes my favourite #WorldCup2022 story. A small act of kindness can mean so much.
Thanks for sharing @CarrieBrownTV! pic.twitter.com/a3ta8B5lu5
— Michael Clarke (@MClarkeShow) December 13, 2022
And you can follow @CarrieBrownTV on Twitter here.
My personal experience of being blown away by Southgate’s fine young men. https://t.co/wPKFxo0ZDs
— Carrie Brown 💙 (@CarrieBrownTV) December 11, 2022
