This takedown of an artist trying to one up a child has just gone viral again and it’s one for the ages

As you might very well be able to tell, this isn’t an entirely new takedown but it’s a very good one and it’s just gone viral again on Reddit for reasons we hope will become obvious.

It’s an artist who was furious that a child’s work was picked up by the people behind a multiplayer game called Overwatch (what do you mean you didn’t play it?)

Here’s how it began.

So far, so lovely, you might think. Except this particular artist wasn’t impressed, he wasn’t impressed at all. And the takedown was a work of art, obviously.

Exactly the brush off they deserved.

“Daddy, I made a picture to show how much I love you” “WHERE THE HELL IS THE VANISHING POINT IN THIS MESS? YOU EXPECT ME TO PAY FOR THIS? GET OUT OF MY HOUSE”

AirForceRabies “WHY ARE THE STAIRS LEADING TO NO WHERE? WHY ARE THE SHADOWS WRONG?”

apex6666 ‘The equivalent of a jewel maker getting mad a kids macaroni necklace was adorable to adults.’

mEHple_bEHcon ‘It’s been a while since a post had me crying tears of joy, angry at someone for being an idiot, then dying fucking laughing. Love this!’

Source Reddit u/Professional_Lake430