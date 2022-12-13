So many anti-vaxxers didn’t get this joke that it’s today’s most satisfying thing

Science

Over on Twitter – stick with us – writer and political commentator, James Melville, has become known for his objections to anti-coronavirus measures, such as lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine passports, that kind of thing.

We mention him because he made a vaccine joke – seriously, stick with us – that so many anti-vaxxers didn’t get that it became a thing of beauty.

Here’s the original tweet.

And here are just a few of the many responses from furious anti-vaxxers, as highlighted by @otto_english. And the nothing short of heroic attempts by @JamesMelville to put them right makes it even better.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Ooof.

I lost count at 100 — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 12, 2022

Last word to @JamesMelville.

READ MORE

The unfortunate response to this stolen bikes appeal is the very essence of insult to injury

Source Twitter @Otto_English