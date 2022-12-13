There was more mockery than snow for this plough to get through

Life

As usual, the UK has been pretty unprepared for the snow that happens just about every year, with travel, work and schooling all falling foul of the wintry weather.

At King’s Cross, however, they’re taking no chances – and this clip shared by u/Peatoire shows how.

Although the plough was reportedly doing the important job of trying to remove or score black ice, we admit it looked very much like an overreaction – and Reddit users couldn’t resist a flurry of mockery.

Pray for London 🙏

MongoBongo17

Hurry! Before it melts.

critter8577

That’s a helluva job you’re doing there fella!

Arthur__Dunger

How to make a surface even more frictionless Step 1:

DFuel

It’s just putting a nice sheen on the ice for the pedestrians.

D1sp4tcht

What is that, a snow plough for ants?

MrPlinko

Tomorrow we will be observing a minute’s silence to pause and reflect on all those poor commuters that had to drive slightly more slowly than usual.

TheSmokingHorse

u/YoukanDewitt brought the inevitable pun.

Look, everyone is just scraping by right now, no need to be judgemental.

Image Screengrab