Richard Madeley tried to own Mick Lynch and ended up schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated December 13th, 2022

You’ll probably be aware that there will be more rail strikes in the run-up to Christmas after the RMT voted to reject the latest offer from Network Rail.

We mention it because Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley was determined not to let rail union chief Mick Lynch off the hook when he appeared on the ITV breakfast show today.

Now you might remember Madeley and Lynch have a bit of history after this happened a little while back.

Oh, and also this.

So when they encountered each other today, surely Madeley would manage to come out of it just a little bit later, right?

Wrong.

And it’s a hat-trick for Lynch! Well, he is a striker.

Here are a few of the many things people were saying about the latest exchange today, and it wasn’t looking good for Madeley.

Not everyone thought Lynch came out on top, like this – Google, Google – Conservative MP Simon Jupp.

But he was wrong, obviously.

Source Twitter @GMB