Richard Madeley tried to own Mick Lynch and ended up schooled into next year

You’ll probably be aware that there will be more rail strikes in the run-up to Christmas after the RMT voted to reject the latest offer from Network Rail.

We mention it because Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley was determined not to let rail union chief Mick Lynch off the hook when he appeared on the ITV breakfast show today.

Now you might remember Madeley and Lynch have a bit of history after this happened a little while back.

Richard Madeley been Richard Madeley and Mick Lynch is having none of it pic.twitter.com/fd2uP0DY5I — My Dog & I (@martin83239350) June 21, 2022

Oh, and also this.

Richard Madeley "It doesn't really matter to you what the public thinks?"@RMTunion's Mick Lynch "Our members live in these communities. They're ordinary men & women. They dont get paid when they go on strike, & they make a sacrifice in order to defend their t&cs". Solidarity ✊ pic.twitter.com/RCbzG8j0Js — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 23, 2022

So when they encountered each other today, surely Madeley would manage to come out of it just a little bit later, right?

Wrong.

'Will you answer the question Mr Lynch, I won't let you get away with nonsense'@richardm56 grills the General Secretary of the RMT, Mick Lynch over striking over the Christmas period pic.twitter.com/htcqFREQM9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 13, 2022

And it’s a hat-trick for Lynch! Well, he is a striker.

Here are a few of the many things people were saying about the latest exchange today, and it wasn’t looking good for Madeley.

1.

This is truly terrible interviewing. #MickLynch correct when he says “you’re just ranting” and “you’re just talking to yourself.” But it’s not a fair fight. A highly intelligent, articulate interviewee versus… well have a listen. https://t.co/Ax8XZ8wVkK — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) December 13, 2022

2.

“Richard, why don’t you just interview yourself?”💀 pic.twitter.com/5DlcKlB8ob — Sofia Akel (@sofiaakel) December 13, 2022

3.

Richard. The viewers you are bravely speaking on behalf of are railway workers and railway workers' families and friends. And NHS workers and NHS workers' families and friends.

Meanwhile, the people you shouldn't be letting "get away with nonsense" are partying in Westminster. https://t.co/RbKKjEt5IB — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) December 13, 2022

4.

This 'interview' wound me up so much that I've just donated to the @RMTunion strike fund. You can donate here: https://t.co/3ppTATfnTv

Up the RMT!!!! https://t.co/DHobU6MNL6 — Andrew Henley (@DrAndrewHenley) December 13, 2022

5.

Absolutely pathetic from Richard Madeley – time for the GBNews retirement farm methinks

Fair play to Mick Lynch for keeping calm#ToriesOut159 #SunakOut50 #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/TYf9BsXoOp — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) December 13, 2022

6.

When will the media – and I'm part of the media – give unions a fair crack of the whip? Mick Lynch and other union leaders have tens of thousands of members behind them. It's utterly embarrassing and ridiculously biased. https://t.co/Y1W2iOss9W — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) December 13, 2022

7

It's amazing Richard Madeley is still on TV in 2022. Here he admits that the rail strikes don't interrupt Christmas but some event he's created called 'commercial Christmas' instead. Sorry little Timmy, there will be no commercial Christmas this year, just actual Christmas. https://t.co/9jJF3s0YYV — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) December 13, 2022

8.

"Richard, why don't you just interview yourself?" This is why Madeley, Morgan et al can't stand Mick Lynch: he's not scared of them. Even better, he *laughs* at them pic.twitter.com/k7SeDUVDxp — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) December 13, 2022

9.

Mick Lynch from the @RMTunion points out xmas begins on Dec 24th. Richard Madeley then goes on a rant about that not being true, before undermining his entire argument by asking "why are you taking action in the weeks leading up to xmas?", thus admitting Mick was right! #GMB pic.twitter.com/L2GMn8sUYb — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) December 13, 2022

Not everyone thought Lynch came out on top, like this – Google, Google – Conservative MP Simon Jupp.

Mick Lynch is rattled. He’s lost the argument and continues to lose the little support he had for strike action over Christmas. https://t.co/TIXkcQZxMC — Simon Jupp MP (@simonjamesjupp) December 13, 2022

But he was wrong, obviously.

Did you post the wrong clip with this tweet, because Lynch looks perfectly calm while Madeley pisses his pants on national television. — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) December 13, 2022

