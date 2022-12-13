The rail union had the best response to Piers Morgan’s Mick Lynch challenge

Celebrity

As you will no doubt already be aware, rail passengers can expect a whole heap more industrial action after unions rejected the latest offer from Railtrack.

Piers Morgan’s not happy about it, as you’d expect, but at least it gave the Talk TV man the opportunity to make it all about him for a change.

Here’s what he had to say on Twitter.

Mick ‘The Grinch’ Lynch is beginning to believe his own over-hyped bullish*t. Loves being a media star, so has zero incentive to resolve the strikes as that would deprive him of the TV oxygen he craves. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 13, 2022

It didn’t escape the attention of Lynch’s RMT union, which responded in kind on Twitter and it rather escalated from there.

And not in a good way for Morgan.

Tell Media Mick to come on my show tonight, and stop bottling it. https://t.co/8cp9oMEOte — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 13, 2022

Why, have you got some more hard-hitting revelations about his Facebook profile pic? https://t.co/xT8j7TqWsx — RMT (@RMTunion) December 13, 2022

Boom.

And just in case you don’t 100% get the reference, or if you do (we’re sure you do) but want to see it again, here’s the time when Morgan tried to own Lynch with a Thunderbirds puppet.

“Do you think I look like the most evil person in the world, Piers?” Piers Morgan challenges RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch over his Facebook profile picture showing Thunderbirds baddie The Hood.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #piersmorganuncensored pic.twitter.com/hXd2sSEkps — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 16, 2022

And it was made even better by how proud Morgan was of the whole thing.

“When I launched this show, the whole premise was to annoy all the right people – and today I feel my work is almost done.” Piers Morgan reacts to the fact he’s trending on Twitter for asking Mick Lynch why his Facebook picture shows The Hood from Thunderbirds.@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/RsLVjYJ0Gn — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 22, 2022

If Lynch does turn up, let’s hope Morgan does a better job than Richard Madeley managed this morning.

‘Will you answer the question Mr Lynch, I won’t let you get away with nonsense’@richardm56 grills the General Secretary of the RMT, Mick Lynch over striking over the Christmas period pic.twitter.com/htcqFREQM9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 13, 2022

Source Twitter @RMTunion