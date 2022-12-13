Celebrity

The rail union had the best response to Piers Morgan’s Mick Lynch challenge

Poke Staff. Updated December 13th, 2022

As you will no doubt already be aware, rail passengers can expect a whole heap more industrial action after unions rejected the latest offer from Railtrack.

Piers Morgan’s not happy about it, as you’d expect, but at least it gave the Talk TV man the opportunity to make it all about him for a change.

Here’s what he had to say on Twitter.

It didn’t escape the attention of Lynch’s RMT union, which responded in kind on Twitter and it rather escalated from there.

And not in a good way for Morgan.

Boom.

And just in case you don’t 100% get the reference, or if you do (we’re sure you do) but want to see it again, here’s the time when Morgan tried to own Lynch with a Thunderbirds puppet.

And it was made even better by how proud Morgan was of the whole thing.

If Lynch does turn up, let’s hope Morgan does a better job than Richard Madeley managed this morning.

Source Twitter @RMTunion