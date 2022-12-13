Elon Musk says he’s increasing Twitter’s character limit to 4K – 19 funny responses

Twitter

Elon Musk has been messing with the Twitter model – not least by sacking a lot of the staff who were keeping it running. He’s changed how verification works, then changed it back, then changed it again – and he’s now, allegedly, changing it again.

You can sense the quiet seething that went into the recently replaced verification description pic.twitter.com/AqAPllturD — steven ''italian elon musk'' monacelli (@stevanzetti) December 7, 2022

He allowed a lot of banned tweeters to return, including the artist formerly known as Kanye West – and that worked out spectacularly.

When asked about a rumour, he recently confirmed his intention to vastly increase the character count on what is, for now at least, supposedly a microblogging site.

Hasn’t he heard of threads? Tweeters weren’t impressed, as these reactions show.

1.

Can't wait to see if the whole thing is displayed at once https://t.co/XyGVof9G2K pic.twitter.com/IeANRR1rLV — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) December 11, 2022

2.

This is so ridiculous. If you can’t say what you want to say in 280 characters, then start a blog. If people start posting stupidly long essays it will ruin Twitter even more than it has already been. If you really feel you need that many characters then I think you’re a [cont.] https://t.co/17vcTj8scf — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 11, 2022

3.

Really hope this scandal is called Elongate. https://t.co/KsIChyd0Re — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) December 11, 2022

4.

Brevity is the soul of Twit no more https://t.co/9Z1YUlmLYi — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 11, 2022

5.

4000 characters? I remember when we had to cram the bollocks we tweeted into 144. https://t.co/PJBRmqmvKw — Festive Flups (@TheRealFlups) December 11, 2022

6.

British people delighted to start writing strongly worded letters via twitter https://t.co/8dyhyrw4jH — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) December 12, 2022

7.

if i wanted to read 4,000 characters of someone complaining then i would read one of paul’s epistles https://t.co/ocCq7UABrB — Mason Mennenga (@masonmennenga) December 12, 2022

8.

Elon Musk confirms that Twitter’s character limit will be raised from 280 to 4000 characters. Can someone please inform him, this is a social media company, based on brevity, and not Microsoft word. pic.twitter.com/PQyO7Vv5vs — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) December 11, 2022

9.

Twitter 

140 v. 280 v. 4000 Characters pic.twitter.com/ihzxs3nJcc — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) December 11, 2022

10.