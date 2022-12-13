Twitter

Elon Musk says he’s increasing Twitter’s character limit to 4K – 19 funny responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 13th, 2022

Elon Musk has been messing with the Twitter model – not least by sacking a lot of the staff who were keeping it running. He’s changed how verification works, then changed it back, then changed it again – and he’s now, allegedly, changing it again.

He allowed a lot of banned tweeters to return, including the artist formerly known as Kanye West – and that worked out spectacularly.

When asked about a rumour, he recently confirmed his intention to vastly increase the character count on what is, for now at least, supposedly a microblogging site.

Hasn’t he heard of threads? Tweeters weren’t impressed, as these reactions show.

