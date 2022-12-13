Elon Musk says he’s increasing Twitter’s character limit to 4K – 19 funny responses
Elon Musk has been messing with the Twitter model – not least by sacking a lot of the staff who were keeping it running. He’s changed how verification works, then changed it back, then changed it again – and he’s now, allegedly, changing it again.
You can sense the quiet seething that went into the recently replaced verification description pic.twitter.com/AqAPllturD
— steven ''italian elon musk'' monacelli (@stevanzetti) December 7, 2022
He allowed a lot of banned tweeters to return, including the artist formerly known as Kanye West – and that worked out spectacularly.
When asked about a rumour, he recently confirmed his intention to vastly increase the character count on what is, for now at least, supposedly a microblogging site.
Hasn’t he heard of threads? Tweeters weren’t impressed, as these reactions show.
1.
Can't wait to see if the whole thing is displayed at once https://t.co/XyGVof9G2K pic.twitter.com/IeANRR1rLV
— HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) December 11, 2022
2.
This is so ridiculous. If you can’t say what you want to say in 280 characters, then start a blog. If people start posting stupidly long essays it will ruin Twitter even more than it has already been. If you really feel you need that many characters then I think you’re a [cont.] https://t.co/17vcTj8scf
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 11, 2022
3.
Really hope this scandal is called Elongate. https://t.co/KsIChyd0Re
— THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) December 11, 2022
4.
Brevity is the soul of Twit no more https://t.co/9Z1YUlmLYi
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 11, 2022
5.
4000 characters? I remember when we had to cram the bollocks we tweeted into 144. https://t.co/PJBRmqmvKw
— Festive Flups (@TheRealFlups) December 11, 2022
6.
British people delighted to start writing strongly worded letters via twitter https://t.co/8dyhyrw4jH
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) December 12, 2022
7.
if i wanted to read 4,000 characters of someone complaining then i would read one of paul’s epistles https://t.co/ocCq7UABrB
— Mason Mennenga (@masonmennenga) December 12, 2022
8.
Elon Musk confirms that Twitter’s character limit will be raised from 280 to 4000 characters. Can someone please inform him, this is a social media company, based on brevity, and not Microsoft word. pic.twitter.com/PQyO7Vv5vs
— Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) December 11, 2022
9.
Twitter
140 v. 280 v. 4000 Characters pic.twitter.com/ihzxs3nJcc
— Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) December 11, 2022
10.
Reading 4000 character tweets pic.twitter.com/V0MuPqemkY
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 12, 2022