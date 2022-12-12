This American’s attempt to troll Canada ended in the emergency ward

Twitter

It’s probably best to think twice before attempting to troll an entire country.

And the second thought should be ‘nah, I won’t bother’, especially if the best you’ve got is – checks notes – the availably (or not) of a mobile payment service app.

And just in case you don’t believe us, this is what happened when someone tried just that, in an exchange which has just gone viral on Reddit all over again.

Enough said. Well, nearly.

‘European here. What’s CashApp?’

MightyMeepleMaster ‘Basically picture the ability to transfer money from your bank account to someone else’s … except using a way less convenient third party middleman.’

VoiceofKane

