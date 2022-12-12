The payoff to this row about God and evil just gets better and better

Life

Early contender for takedown of the week is surely this, an exchange about God and evil which has just gone viral on Reddit.

And while the takedown is good, the last-ditch attempt to pull it back makes it even better.

‘What more context is needed?’ asked Redditor beerbellybegone who sent it viral

Mega oof.

“Objection!” “On what grounds?” “It’s devastating to my case!” “Overruled” “Good call”

whistlebuzz ‘If someone says, “you’re taking that out of context” and doesn’t follow up by providing context, they are too full of shit to be worthwhile.’

Slobotic ‘Pro tip: ask them to provide context.’

RealBowsHaveRecurves ‘If god didn’t create evil, then either he is not the creator of everything, and hence, not necessary as the creator, or evil doesn’t exist.’

wgszpieg ‘Is God willing to prevent evil, but not able? Then he is not omnipotent. ‘Is he able, but not willing? Then he is malevolent. ‘Is he both able and willing? Then whence cometh evil? ‘Is he neither able nor willing? Then why call him God?’

Last word to the original poster, beerbellybegone.

‘Remember, the Bible doesn’t mean what you think it means, it means what I think it means, unless that also doesn’t work, in which case it means something else entirely.’

