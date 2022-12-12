Sooz Kempner’s hilarious spoof Royal correspondent went full Daily Mail on Harry & Meghan

Entertainment

A six-part Netflix docuseries made by and about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry & Meghan – has caused a right royal furore in both #TeamSussex and #TeamAnyoneButSussex.

The UK media, which came in for heavy criticism in the series, reacted by behaving exactly as they were accused of behaving.

The Daily Mail published 65 articles about Harry and Meghan in the last 24H. For a rag that constantly accuses them of being attention-seeking, it's giving them an unbelievable amount of attention. By coincidence, it published 0 articles about Michelle Mone during that time. — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) December 9, 2022

MP Bob Seely – you can probably guess which party he represents – is trying to bring forward legislation to have the couple stripped of their royal titles.

Bob Seely, MP for the Isle of Wight (Cons) speaking on LBC about his bill to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles: “I don’t know if Prince Andrew should be stripped of his title because he hasn’t been convicted of anything.” Neither have Harry and Meghan you utter imbecile. — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) December 9, 2022

Singer, actor and comedian, Sooz Kempner, was inspired by the commentary around the show to channel her inner Royal correspondent, Nicola Witchell. Sounds vaguely familar.

It’s a real treat.

Royal correspondent Nicola Witchell gives her reaction to #HarryandMeghanNetflix pic.twitter.com/BDlMYyi0L1 — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 10, 2022

“A former prince, raised in extreme privilege, who served several terms in Afghanistan as an army captain, 38 years old, is controlled by Meghan the Sussex, an actress who grew up in small town America.”

Here are a few things tweeters had to say about it.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣You can actually pass as a royal correspondent… https://t.co/razZdFkwAm — Sussex Royal 🌹🐘(ROYAL EXPERT) (@SussexRoyalRose) December 11, 2022

She's BRILLIANT!

My opinion of British media is SO LOW, I thought…well, just have a listen yourself! https://t.co/FGh1JqYsn8 — (The Notorious Part-time Royal Expert) Ima Wakin (@ImaWakin) December 11, 2022

One Sussex, probably the Meghan one😂😂 I was crying tears at this point#HarryandMeghanNetflix#HarryandMeghanonNetflix https://t.co/NLrYksoK5u — Malaika Helena (@MalaikaHelena) December 11, 2022

Best Royal correspondent out there, love your work 👍👍👍 https://t.co/GkrNMYtQKK — Fat Bird 🇺🇦🌻 (@jesswagtail) December 10, 2022

We wholeheartedly agree with this assessment.

Frighteningly accurate 😂 https://t.co/guvtgy1diL — Nat Lee Meow (@Imnotbovvered) December 11, 2022

To prove it – some people actually thought she was a real Royal Correspondent.

U need some sex lady, seriously!! — Hyena (@Davidga10837752) December 11, 2022

Always found it a very odd career choice, to become a royal correspondent! https://t.co/jctL56VQvK — Steve Fforde 🖤🤍💜 (@SteveFforde) December 11, 2022

Oh god, what next? https://t.co/nt9EF7yM1U — death watch beetle 🐞 (@inviting_fate) December 10, 2022

We’ll just leave this here.

There are people who think this is real. I just…I literally say “filming her little television show ‘Suites’”…I’m wearing a TERRIBLE wig…my head goes see-through coz I whacked pedestal up to high in Premiere Pro when keying. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 10, 2022

If you don’t already follow Sooz,you can fix that here, and/or you can show her some Ko-fi love.

Thank you for enjoying this video from the very respected lady. If you would like to throw me a coffee's worth of cash you can at https://t.co/tbqBxkjoFR — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 10, 2022

