These wild guesses at what British words mean are so much better than the real definitions

Gamer and content creator, @enzoismad took to TikTok with a little challenge he had set himself.

He said –

“A little birdy told me that people in Britain really like my content, for some reason.”

The reason is that he’s a very entertaining chap, and not least in this viral video where he tries to guess the meanings of British words.

Let’s be honest – some of his definitions make more sense than the real ones. Here’s how TikTokers responded.

Please don’t eat bog roll 😂

Terri Hoggart

He did so terribly 😂😂 at least he tried.

Suavey89

As a Brit, I’m now using your definitions instead 😂 x

Fiona

Ha ha omg this made me laugh so hard!

Heather Franklin 732

I think you’ve just created a new name for a chocolate bar. I don’t THINK we’ve had one called chocablock, but it’s a damn good idea 😁

Jackie Wright

People suggested words for his next attempt.

Kerfuffle – try that one haha.

Joel Ross Wynne

Mardy – it’s northern English 😂🥰

bevvers

Guess what “flabbergasted” means.

Tomasina

Mithered/Mithering. i.e. She was mithering me all day.

SteveGmoores

What Google couldn’t teach him, TikTok comments could, courtesy of PurifiedShino.

Chockablock has nothing to do with reporters, it can mean anything from traffic to too many people. Eg: The roads were chockablock.

Happily, he made a part two.

Alexa needs to brush up on British slang …and we still have our fingers crossed for his guess at ‘kerfuffle’.

You can also find @enzoismad on YouTube and Twitch, if that’s where you prefer to hang out.

