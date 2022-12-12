This climate change denier’s hot take on the big chill is an epic facepalm

Popular

We’re not sure what part of the UK being so hot it kept bursting into flames during the summer was confusing to certain parts of the right-wing commentariat, but the snow brought out an old climate change denial trope.

With cutting-edge insight like that, we can’t believe he was sacked from GB News. No – really, we can’t – because that’s such a GB News thing to say it’s almost like he’s trying to get his job back.

Twitter wasn’t going to let such a bad take go unmocked.

1.

Exactly. The only sense you should believe is your own common sense, Darren. Have you heard about those woke overeducated idiots claiming that the world is round? Madness. We’d fall off if that was true… https://t.co/nIejqwY89X — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) December 11, 2022

2.

Must be the only Geordie alive who doesn't know how to cope with the cold. https://t.co/veOgPFhcE7 — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) December 10, 2022

3.

Both a tit and an arse of epic proportions. https://t.co/1C7p8DSxQY — lucy siegle (@lucysiegle) December 11, 2022

4.

Brilliant stuff, how can I send you money? — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) December 10, 2022

5.

"Erm WHAT global warming lol smh" Experts don't really say "global warming" anymore, brainiac, it's climate change. It's still happening when it's nippy out. When WOULD you admit it's real? When the Maldives are under water forever? Or would that still not be enough for you? — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 11, 2022

6.

Did your Mum tell you you're clever? — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) December 10, 2022

7.

Here's the idiot who thinks cold weather negates the rise of over 1 degree globally https://t.co/kQjN7iz8ss — Brian McHugh 🌏🏳️‍🌈 (@BrianMcHugh2011) December 10, 2022

8.

9.

When you don't understand the difference between climate and weather. https://t.co/EnqsIvXFU1 — june lewins (@joonloons) December 10, 2022

10.

I think it's tragic how our education system has let some people down https://t.co/5GlzP6TmzC — Richard Howlett (@Djfridgetwit) December 11, 2022

11.

This joke's actually funnier the 100th time https://t.co/02bWsVBx0Q — Corwin🌹🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@Corwin_Labour) December 10, 2022

12.

Darren’s anti-science hot take on the cold weather came mere hours after this.

We refer you to our previous gif.

