19 funny tweets about the wintry weather

The heatwave is a distant memory, as are warm toes. Winter isn’t just coming, Ned Stark – it’s arrived with a vengeance.

Tweeters are cold, and they’re not afraid to talk about it.

not saying it’s cold out but a woman in a sleigh, dressed in all white, just offered me Turkish Delight — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) December 11, 2022

Fuck it – I've had to put the heating on. Anyone want to buy a kidney? — Jason (@NickMotown) December 11, 2022

Kids these days don’t know the magic of listening to local radio to find out if your school was closed because of snow — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 11, 2022

Love it when it starts snowing and an adult immediately says “it won’t settle”. Don’t even allow a second of excitement for anyone get it shut down straight away. — Josh Pugh (@JoshPughComic) November 27, 2022

The resourceful middle class man on skis in the street in news bulletins about snow is the same middle class guy who canoes down the street in news bulletins about floods. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) December 11, 2022

Snow in London, and it's settled. Wait till the Home Office finds out. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) December 11, 2022

Settled snow in London is the 3rd sign of the apocalypse btw — Jack Duncan 🏳️‍🌈 (@JackDunc1) December 11, 2022

