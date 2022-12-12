Twitter

19 funny tweets about the wintry weather

Poke Staff. Updated December 12th, 2022

The heatwave is a distant memory, as are warm toes. Winter isn’t just coming, Ned Stark – it’s arrived with a vengeance.

Tweeters are cold, and they’re not afraid to talk about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2