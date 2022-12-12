14 scathing takedowns of Elon Musk’s anti-Fauci tweet

Politics

Dr. Anthony Fauci was at the centre of a protracted storm when he led the Covid response of the US government, with many prominent critics objecting to – well, everything.

Remember Lord Fauci is always the victim folks, no one else! Not your dead relatives, not your kids or their education, not your destroyed businesses/livelihoods, not Freedom as we knew it. It always has been and always will be about him. You’re just lab rats in his experiment! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 11, 2022

Masks, social distancing, vaccines …you name it, if Fauci said it was necessary, certain voices said it was an infringement on their civil liberties.

As the immunologist steps down, Elon Musk has once again weaponised his Twitter account, by tweeting this to his 121 million followers. Or should we say ‘Elon Musk has weaponised prosecute account’?

It was obviously Musk’s turn to use The One Joke, but a lot of tweeters weren’t laughing.

1.

I know Thomas Edison was a bit of a shit, but he never put out a contract on Florence Nightingale — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) December 11, 2022

2.

have been trying to ignore elon discourse as much as possible but i will say i think it is absolutely worth $44 billion to him to be able to get endless retweets and applause for tweeting fox news grandpa shit pic.twitter.com/CFErxXdVUD — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 11, 2022

3.

This place is owned by a conspiracy theorist of the worst kind. Time to shut it down. pic.twitter.com/nhtXQlKTeS — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) December 11, 2022

4.

I give you six months until you get bored and buy a hospital to play with next. Meantime, grow up, you unhappy embarrassment. https://t.co/CXrnqYV7Li — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) December 11, 2022

5.

his ex-wives and children’s pronouns are es/tranged https://t.co/J57la9NKpX — Clara Sorrenti (@keffals) December 12, 2022

6.

Proof that enormous wealth can't buy you class or brains 🗑️ — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) December 11, 2022

7.

Retweet if you pronouns are Boycott/ Tesla. https://t.co/2yfFMNXr3S — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 11, 2022

8.

For fucks sake just make an attack helicopter joke if you’re going to be this unfunny https://t.co/lDcOHhR8Td — Saltydkdan (@saltydkdan) December 11, 2022

9.

200 billion dollars and still only has one joke https://t.co/UHK4gtRBqa — matt (@mattxiv) December 11, 2022

10.

There was a time a suggestion like that could result in a @Twitter ban https://t.co/GT7oXEWqvS — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) December 11, 2022

11.

1) Pandering to Antivaxers

2) Grossly transphobic

3) Both unoriginal and unfunny, and in general a perfect example of how Musk will never be the funny twitter guy, always the lame reply guy https://t.co/PDgXY5fiI5 — Damion Schubert – @[email protected] (@ZenOfDesign) December 11, 2022

12.

This is so dangerous for public health. You are not only putting Dr. Fauci at risk, but deterring generations from public health leadership. This isn’t free speech, it’s absolute cowardice. pic.twitter.com/LCkEFO8R2l — Andrew Baback Boozary MD (@drandrewb) December 11, 2022

13.

Elon Musk is what happens if Don Jr. goes to an antique fortune-teller machine named Zoltar and says "Make me a bigger Asshole!" — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 11, 2022

14.

Said to vote Republican in the midterms, vote Desantis in 2024, reinstate Trump and his J6 henchman to twitter, obsess over Hunter Biden’s laptop, prosecute Fauci. He’s more MAGA than Trump now. pic.twitter.com/XjS5WUKnlh — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 11, 2022

Tim O’Brien reminded us of Musk’s own recent words.

“Just a note to encourage people of different political or other views to engage in civil debate on Twitter. Worst case, the other side has a slightly better understanding of your views.” Musk, last month https://t.co/Ob1QMJZdAs — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) December 11, 2022

There’s always a tweet.

That aged well.

