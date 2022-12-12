Politics

14 scathing takedowns of Elon Musk’s anti-Fauci tweet

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 12th, 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci was at the centre of a protracted storm when he led the Covid response of the US government, with many prominent critics objecting to – well, everything.

Masks, social distancing, vaccines …you name it, if Fauci said it was necessary, certain voices said it was an infringement on their civil liberties.

As the immunologist steps down, Elon Musk has once again weaponised his Twitter account, by tweeting this to his 121 million followers. Or should we say ‘Elon Musk has weaponised prosecute account’?

It was obviously Musk’s turn to use The One Joke, but a lot of tweeters weren’t laughing.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Tim O’Brien reminded us of Musk’s own recent words.

There’s always a tweet.

That aged well.

READ MORE

Elon Musk shared his space ark vision and the takedowns were out of this world – 15 favourites

Image Screengrab, Screengrab