‘POV: You’re a billionaire’ is so funny – but not at all relatable
Jimmy Rees‘s unique supermarket cashier is back, with an absolutely savage take on billionaires. Not a specific billionaire – just billionaires in general. Any resemblance to a billionaire living or dead is purely coincidental and cannot be used in a lawsuit.
Stick around for the outtakes. Oh, and it gets a little NSFW.
Ah, that unmistakable scent of Musk. 😂
Rebecca Tompkins
Thank the Lord I’m not a billionaire they sound so snobby, I’d just like to be a millionaire 👍
Lone Wolf
LMFAO…life according to Jimmy…always funny 🤣 🤣 🤣
Leanne Wheeler
I don’t think I’ll ever relate to this 😢
TheRilestar
Tax? Oh nah! Taxpayers funding their non paying of tax and philanthropy. Beep beep beep.
M M
We hope Dr Alex Koefman was foreshadowing with this comment.
If this guy writes a secret to life book I’ll read it.
Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab