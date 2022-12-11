21 British things that are hard to explain to people

Life

A Redditor named u/pingusbeak posted a question on r/AskUK.

What do you think would be the hardest British things to explain to people who’d never encountered them before?

They suggested a couple of their own.

“For example, Mr Blobby… or Ed Balls Day.”

There were a lot of answers, and we thought these commenters understood the assignment.

1.



Generic Grey

2.

That Private Schools are called Public Schools, Public Schools are called State Schools, but we don’t have states.

Shielo34

3.

I’ve never felt more British than I did when I explained what lollipop men/women were to about 500 American school kids.

psycho-mouse

4.

The fact that a cup of tea cures everything. Somebody dies – make a nice cup of tea, house burns down – get the tea on, had the worst day of your life – put the kettle on. My dad (89) phoned me the other day panicking as he only had 20 teabags left.

Willyegolassiego

5.

Difference between going out and going out out.

ExplorerSeaMan

6.

Chocolate oranges. Here’s a chocolate. Oh, before you open it, bang it on the corner of that table. Yes, really.

NeighingGoofs

7.

8.

SPOTTED DICK.

Educational_Walk_239

9.

Washing Machines in kitchens seem to bamboozle people more than it should.

HamsterEagle

10.

I remember many years ago there was a post on r/todayilearned about the game of conkers and half the comments were people in disbelief that such a game existed and trying to figure out if the British people in the thread confirming it was real were all playing along with some elaborate in-joke. So that apparently.

ItsSuperDefective

11.