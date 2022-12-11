This takedown of a Bible know-all is absolutely heavenly

Social Media

Reddit stalwart u/beerbellybegone spotted this religious debate, and shared it with the title –

‘What more context is needed?’

There’s nothing quite like quoting chapter and verse to put a false religious statement back in its box. Reddit users enjoyed the biblical own.

If someone says, “you’re taking that out of context” and doesn’t follow up by providing context, they are too full of shit to be worthwhile.

Slobotic

Pro tip: ask them to provide context.

RealBowsRecurves

r/SmitedByWords

offarock

Isaiah 45:8 “Fooled ya!” sayeth the Lord. “For I’m solid gold good, and therefore cannot make anything that is evil. Wasps? Not my work buddy. Ask that fella on the floor below, Satan he’s called.”

MadWifeUK

Saw a tweet about how God was completely about peace and the reply was: “God killed the entire population so that he could have a zoo boat.”

NoEnd7351

To be fair, isaiah 42 through 49 all takes place on the ancient Hebrew Festival of opposite day.

86thesteaks

u/the-crotch had another comeback.

Also, ask them who created Satan.

But this comment from u/comebackshane would surely have pulled the rug right out from under their feet.

Is God willing to prevent evil, but not able? Then he is not omnipotent. Is he able, but not willing? Then he is malevolent. Is he both able and willing? Then whence cometh evil? Is he neither able nor willing? Then why call him God?

