This Republican bigot turned on the waterworks to try and harm US equal marriage rights

By a vote of 258 to 169, and with the support of several Republicans joining all of the Democrats, the US House of Representatives has enshrined protection for same-sex and interracial marriage equality in law.

It includes these words.

Millions of people, including interracial and same-sex couples, have entered into marriages and have enjoyed the rights and privileges associated with marriage. Couples joining in marriage deserve to have the dignity, stability, and ongoing protection that marriage affords to families and children.

This is how the Respect for Marriage Act’s supporters have reacted.

My heart is full. The Respect for Marriage Act will soon be the law of the land: a glorious triumph for love and freedom. pic.twitter.com/t88fCr2rlI — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 8, 2022

BREAKING: The House has voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation to codify federal protection for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples, 258-169. It now goes to President Biden for his signature. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 8, 2022

By mandating the federal recognition of same-sex marriages, the Respect for Marriage Act brings us closer to preserving the fundamental right of every American to marry who they love. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 8, 2022

One of the House Republicans not on the side of marriage equality was Vicky Hartzler, who was so desperate to drum up opposition to the legislation that she started crying.

Hartzler says her priority is protecting people who believe in the true meaning of marriage and then starts to cry while she asks for her colleagues to vote against marriage equality pic.twitter.com/yk7loKCd4G — Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2022

Whether it was genuine or a failed ploy, we can’t say – but her tears didn’t wash with tweeters.

1.

Imagine crying because you can't strip rights away from other Americans. https://t.co/gyPp1c6m5a — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 8, 2022

2.

she started crying at the idea of gay people getting married but we are the snowflakes pic.twitter.com/KhQYzByfJ5 — matt (@mattxiv) December 8, 2022

3.

Holy shit. A Republican just started crying on the floor of Congress begging them to vote against protecting marriage equality. pic.twitter.com/8l2n2epuQP — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 8, 2022

4.

Suddenly getting flashbacks to the townspeople from “Blazing Saddles.” https://t.co/8pMBbwCrUM — Eric Kleefeld (becoming a parody of myself) (@EricKleefeld) December 8, 2022

5.

This Republican had so much hate in her heart, she shed actual TEARS over the idea of LGBTQ folks having the same rights of marriage. Luckily, #EqualityWinsOverHate.pic.twitter.com/ONI0Xg1kly — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 8, 2022

6.

.@RepHartzler crying because she’s offended by gay marriage is pretty funny.

pic.twitter.com/TZ8KxhRvam — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) December 8, 2022

7.

Wow. Life advice: Try to find something you love as much as @RepHartzler loves bigotry. https://t.co/f86LeRr8XO — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) December 8, 2022

8.

Watching mortifying bigots weep at the idea of gay marriage never gets old https://t.co/nyca5fhHau — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) December 8, 2022

9.

Republicans are crying over marriage equality?! Where is this emotion for poverty? For people who lose their lives to guns or our healthcare system? Did this representative cry on the floor when child poverty rose by 41% because the CTC was cut?pic.twitter.com/JwBdDpTyvD — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) December 8, 2022

10.

11.

I have yet to figure out how some people you don't know, having a wedding you're not invited to, that celebrates and formalizes a loving adult relationship you're not a part of, could possibly hurt you in any way. https://t.co/SuuozlZK5g — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) December 8, 2022

12.

Hey Vicky, the 1990s called. It wants its same-sex marriage moral panic back. https://t.co/CA9OnwX3H9 — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) December 8, 2022

13.

translation: i hate gays and i dont want to protect your religious beliefs. i want to protect only my religious beliefs which should be the only religion in this “free country”. pic.twitter.com/ZQfp8HeA7o — (@theABinKC) December 8, 2022

This sums up the amount of sympathy we’ve seen for Hartzler’s emotional outburst.

