This Republican bigot turned on the waterworks to try and harm US equal marriage rights

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 9th, 2022

By a vote of 258 to 169, and with the support of several Republicans joining all of the Democrats, the US House of Representatives has enshrined protection for same-sex and interracial marriage equality in law.

It includes these words.

Millions of people, including interracial and same-sex couples, have entered into marriages and have enjoyed the rights and privileges associated with marriage.

Couples joining in marriage deserve to have the dignity, stability, and ongoing protection that marriage affords to families and children.

This is how the Respect for Marriage Act’s supporters have reacted.

One of the House Republicans not on the side of marriage equality was Vicky Hartzler, who was so desperate to drum up opposition to the legislation that she started crying.

Whether it was genuine or a failed ploy, we can’t say – but her tears didn’t wash with tweeters.

This sums up the amount of sympathy we’ve seen for Hartzler’s emotional outburst.

