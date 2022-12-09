Nothing to see here – just a hedgehog enjoying a very soapy wash

Animals

A video from September of a hedgehog thoroughly enjoying having a very soapy wash has gone viral again – because it’s just so amazingly cute.

These comments show why the clip has been so popular.

Hedgehoglina having the time of her life https://t.co/cuuxGmPFcV — Alfiee 🐲 (@blinderdevil) December 1, 2022

I am watching this with the Sonic underwater countdown theme playing in my head https://t.co/BlcfTmClUj — Merry Gamer 🎄 (@MegaGamerOFCL) November 30, 2022

When I say I need an end-of-year massage, this is what I mean https://t.co/kBuIL3niY8 — Catherine Warr (@HiddenYorkshire) December 1, 2022

well this wasn't a life goal I expected but if I never wash a hedgehog will I really have lived https://t.co/7F0w9DG45J — inabox44 📦 (@inabox44) December 1, 2022

Although a few people felt that hedgehogs shouldn’t be washed, and that this one wasn’t enjoying it, there are instructions for giving them a bath on several hedgehog care sites – including here.

There’s also the little matter of them having a well-known defence mechanism.

all the commenters clearly never owned a hedgie lol if they didn’t like this they would ball up I owned two and they both loved oatmeal baths ☺️ https://t.co/mWrKAInEiM — lyn (@lynienicole) December 1, 2022

We’ll leave this here for comparison.

For everyone who is curious, this is what a hedgehog looks like if he doesn't want to be bathed. pic.twitter.com/WwT958BOUa — Das Sandwitch 🍞 (@DAS_SANDWITCH) December 1, 2022

