Nothing to see here – just a hedgehog enjoying a very soapy wash
A video from September of a hedgehog thoroughly enjoying having a very soapy wash has gone viral again – because it’s just so amazingly cute.
Nothing to see here, just washing a hedgehog. pic.twitter.com/zIAq3OZ6CJ
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate)
Nothing to see here, just washing a hedgehog. pic.twitter.com/zIAq3OZ6CJ
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 30, 2022
These comments show why the clip has been so popular.
Hedgehoglina having the time of her life https://t.co/cuuxGmPFcV
— Alfiee 🐲 (@blinderdevil) December 1, 2022
weird sponge https://t.co/iqXQKhn3qr
— 🎄Kiseki❄️ (@kisekiii_25) December 1, 2022
I am watching this with the Sonic underwater countdown theme playing in my head https://t.co/BlcfTmClUj
— Merry Gamer 🎄 (@MegaGamerOFCL) November 30, 2022
⚠️WARNING: SQUISHY CUTENESS OVERLOAD!!!!⚠️ https://t.co/fPsj8Lpqg6
— Miss Saeed (@SafeSENCOSaeed) December 4, 2022
When I say I need an end-of-year massage, this is what I mean https://t.co/kBuIL3niY8
— Catherine Warr (@HiddenYorkshire) December 1, 2022
well this wasn't a life goal I expected but if I never wash a hedgehog will I really have lived https://t.co/7F0w9DG45J
— inabox44 📦 (@inabox44) December 1, 2022
Although a few people felt that hedgehogs shouldn’t be washed, and that this one wasn’t enjoying it, there are instructions for giving them a bath on several hedgehog care sites – including here.
There’s also the little matter of them having a well-known defence mechanism.
all the commenters clearly never owned a hedgie lol
if they didn’t like this they would ball up
I owned two and they both loved oatmeal baths ☺️ https://t.co/mWrKAInEiM
— lyn (@lynienicole) December 1, 2022
We’ll leave this here for comparison.
For everyone who is curious, this is what a hedgehog looks like if he doesn't want to be bathed. pic.twitter.com/WwT958BOUa
— Das Sandwitch 🍞 (@DAS_SANDWITCH) December 1, 2022
