Animals

Nothing to see here – just a hedgehog enjoying a very soapy wash

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 9th, 2022

A video from September of a hedgehog thoroughly enjoying having a very soapy wash has gone viral again – because it’s just so amazingly cute.

These comments show why the clip has been so popular.

Although a few people felt that hedgehogs shouldn’t be washed, and that this one wasn’t enjoying it, there are instructions for giving them a bath on several hedgehog care sites – including here.

There’s also the little matter of them having a well-known defence mechanism.

We’ll leave this here for comparison.

READ MORE

This cat’s hilarious response to patting a hedgehog is a lesson learned the hard way

Source Fascinating Image Screengrab