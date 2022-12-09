This clever sheep called Lovely should be renamed Houdini
If you’ve been hoping for a video of a sheep working a bolt like a woolly escape artist, this is your lucky day – thanks to TikToker and farmer @shelleyofourfarmacy and her extremely cunning sheep, Lovely.
@shelleyofourfarmacy
Lovely is head of HR
Here’s a closer version.
@shelleyofourfarmacy A close up look at Lovely breaking in #fyp #fypシ #sheepoftiktok #ewe #funnyfarmanimals #smartanimals ♬ original sound – The Funny FarmHer
Lovely’s trick has earned the clip more than a million views, and a lot of impressed comments like these.
Somebody had to say it …
As a special treat, here’s a clip of Lovely when she was a little lamb.
@shelleyofourfarmacy Replying to @Janet Hill Baby Lovely #bottlebabylamb #bottlebaby #rescued #farmsanctuary #cutefarmanimals #lamb ♬ original sound – The Funny FarmHer
All together now –
