This clever sheep called Lovely should be renamed Houdini

Animals

If you’ve been hoping for a video of a sheep working a bolt like a woolly escape artist, this is your lucky day – thanks to TikToker and farmer @shelleyofourfarmacy and her extremely cunning sheep, Lovely.

Here’s a closer version.

Lovely’s trick has earned the clip more than a million views, and a lot of impressed comments like these.

Somebody had to say it …

As a special treat, here’s a clip of Lovely when she was a little lamb.

All together now –

from Aww GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

This sheep discovered how to use a trampoline and it’s just what we needed today

Source @shelleyofourfarmacy Image @shelleyofourfarmacy