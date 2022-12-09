Animals

This clever sheep called Lovely should be renamed Houdini

Poke Staff. Updated December 9th, 2022

If you’ve been hoping for a video of a sheep working a bolt like a woolly escape artist, this is your lucky day – thanks to TikToker and farmer @shelleyofourfarmacy and her extremely cunning sheep, Lovely.

@shelleyofourfarmacy

Lovely is head of HR

♬ original sound – The Funny FarmHer

Here’s a closer version.

@shelleyofourfarmacy A close up look at Lovely breaking in #fyp #fypシ #sheepoftiktok #ewe #funnyfarmanimals #smartanimals ♬ original sound – The Funny FarmHer

Lovely’s trick has earned the clip more than a million views, and a lot of impressed comments like these.

Somebody had to say it …

As a special treat, here’s a clip of Lovely when she was a little lamb.

@shelleyofourfarmacy Replying to @Janet Hill Baby Lovely #bottlebabylamb #bottlebaby #rescued #farmsanctuary #cutefarmanimals #lamb ♬ original sound – The Funny FarmHer

All together now –

from Aww GIFs via Gfycat

Source @shelleyofourfarmacy Image @shelleyofourfarmacy