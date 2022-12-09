Someone’s not happy about the gym upstairs – and their poster pulls no punches

Life



A Redditor named u/OneTrueClassy spotted this angry sign on the door of a business, and shared it with the rest of us.

Seems a bit harsh on the gym patrons, but we can see they’re on their last nerve – mostly by the range of emphatics – so we’ll cut them a lot of slack.

We can’t help wondering if it’s a poster-making business.

Some Redditors were really sympathetic to the office worker’s plight.

I can’t even imagine. I used to be a dealer in a casino that had a bowling alley upstairs and you could still occasionally hear bowling things even with the noise of a casino. In an office it would have been maddening.

Mediocretes1

I work for a company upstairs from a pizza parlor. No noise, but the smells come up, and I crave pizza. Thank goodness I WFH now, it was hell on my diet.

LupinThe8th

I went to a yoga studio that was below a dance studio. Do you know how hard it is to be zen when there are a dozen people galloping at full speed above you?

nunununununuun

I honestly don’t know who thinks it’s smart to put a gym on the second floor of a building in general. Or at least keep the heavy weights on the ground floor. I’ve been to a few gyms where they put the deadlifts right over the women’s locker room and I swear it feels like bombs being dropped and shaking the ceiling.

AfraidToDraw2021

My best example was a riddle room that had a band a floor away, rehearsing punk rock music. “Okay, so you’re trapped in this bunker, and you need to avert a nuclear war…” BRAHNAHHSHSHZZCHXZCH

icantpauseitsonline

One person had another reason for not putting a gym on an upper floor.

Our gym has a big notice up upstairs that says not to use the racks if you’re lifting over 100kg, or you might “end up downstairs faster than you intended”.

HeadlinePickle

Others were fascinated/distracted/appalled (delete as appropriate) by the poster itself – bothe style and content.

I’m guessing it’s not a graphic design office.

gmasterson

Even the sign is LOUD.

Whoooo_me

Ironic that brilliant was misspelled.

rickaaaaaa

Lol – tell us how you really feel.

Agitated-garbage-75

The sign would have been just as effective without insulting the gym members who had nothing to do with the decision.

betcher73

Means of emphasis used— Capitalization Red font color Larger font size Highlighted text Red, larger, and capitalized Red, larger, capitalized, and highlighted Red, larger, capitalized, and highlighted with a black outer stroke.

An_Okay_Alternative

I’m waiting to understand better what he think about the gym upstairs? Namely, for or against?

ElGuano

Finally, on behalf of the gym clients, u/KeepTangoAndFoxtrot had this to say.

As a treadmill rhino myself, it’s not for lack of trying to be quiet. I fucking hate running and I’m a heavy guy, so I’m mostly concentrating on not dying.

