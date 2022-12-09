Pics

15 not-so-tasty morsels from r/shittyfoodporn

Poke Staff. Updated December 9th, 2022


Reddit’s r/shittyfoodporn forum is a collection of some of the least tempting dishes and food items you could imagine.

Some Reddit groups offer a description to guide people wishing to join or post. This one doesn’t need a description – it’s all in the name.

1. Egg NOg


Via

2. Goodbye Kitty


Via

3. This spaghetti’s a tad overdone


Via

4. Olive and olive pizza – with extra olives


Via

5. Have a Snickle


Via

6. Avocad-no


Via

7. Crusty baguette


Via

8. Fast food


Via

9. Burn the recipe


Via

10. Cursed jelly buns


Via

11. At least it’s not pineapple on pizza


Via

12. Number 27 with a side of ink


Via

13. Well, they’re definitely veggies


Via

14. Don’t air-fry pizza


Via

15. This chicken:bap ratio is unacceptable


Via

BONUS – Fugu – one of the most poisonous fish in the world, accidentally packaged with anchovies.


Via

READ MORE

There were some really crabby reactions to this questionable seafood mac’n’cheese recipe

Source r/shittyfoodporn Image r/shittyfoodporn