15 not-so-tasty morsels from r/shittyfoodporn
Reddit’s r/shittyfoodporn forum is a collection of some of the least tempting dishes and food items you could imagine.
Some Reddit groups offer a description to guide people wishing to join or post. This one doesn’t need a description – it’s all in the name.
1. Egg NOg
2. Goodbye Kitty
3. This spaghetti’s a tad overdone
4. Olive and olive pizza – with extra olives
5. Have a Snickle
6. Avocad-no
7. Crusty baguette
8. Fast food
9. Burn the recipe
10. Cursed jelly buns
11. At least it’s not pineapple on pizza
12. Number 27 with a side of ink
13. Well, they’re definitely veggies
14. Don’t air-fry pizza
15. This chicken:bap ratio is unacceptable
BONUS – Fugu – one of the most poisonous fish in the world, accidentally packaged with anchovies.
READ MORE
There were some really crabby reactions to this questionable seafood mac’n’cheese recipe
Source r/shittyfoodporn Image r/shittyfoodporn