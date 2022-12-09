15 not-so-tasty morsels from r/shittyfoodporn

Pics



Reddit’s r/shittyfoodporn forum is a collection of some of the least tempting dishes and food items you could imagine.

Some Reddit groups offer a description to guide people wishing to join or post. This one doesn’t need a description – it’s all in the name.

1. Egg NOg



Via

2. Goodbye Kitty



Via

3. This spaghetti’s a tad overdone



Via

4. Olive and olive pizza – with extra olives



Via

5. Have a Snickle



Via

6. Avocad-no



Via

7. Crusty baguette



Via

8. Fast food



Via

9. Burn the recipe



Via

10. Cursed jelly buns



Via

11. At least it’s not pineapple on pizza



Via

12. Number 27 with a side of ink



Via

13. Well, they’re definitely veggies



Via

14. Don’t air-fry pizza



Via

15. This chicken:bap ratio is unacceptable



Via

BONUS – Fugu – one of the most poisonous fish in the world, accidentally packaged with anchovies.



Via

READ MORE

There were some really crabby reactions to this questionable seafood mac’n’cheese recipe

Source r/shittyfoodporn Image r/shittyfoodporn