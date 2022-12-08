This person wanted more than a date on Tinder and went from 0 to outrageously entitled in 10 seconds flat

Life

We’ve featured no end of very funny and occasionally downright calamitous Tinder exchanges on these pages, but we’ve never had one that ended up like this.

Taking Tinder dating to a whole new level,’ said Redditor DingoDamp and they’re not kidding, they’re really not.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

‘How desperate does she think someone has to be to think that matching with them on Tinder = $3000 in body work?’

ItsJoeMomma ‘Probably twice that amount honestly. ‘In addition to being greedy and selfish I think the person is just really unintelligent, are they just going to pull the needed body panels for that model out of his ass?’

duramus ‘People out here taking the “free meal” approach to the next level.’

StJBe ‘I’m really amazed by how some people’s idea of logic works. How they get from Point A to Point B. Fascinating. And infuriating.’

WuweiWave ‘Small damage, only half the front of the car lmao.’

mcm1nh ‘That’ll buff right out.’

JanuarySoCold

Source Reddit u/DingoDamp