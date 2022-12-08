This gender reveal party’s terrifying schoolboy error really burst their bubble

Videos

We can’t think of any circumstances in which we would ever recommend you watch a gender reveal party. Until now.

It’s a clip that’s just gone wildly viral on Reddit, a most unfortunate schoolboy error that is properly terrifying. And entirely predictable, you might think.

See if you can spot it before it happens.

Wow, that must have really burst their bubble.

‘Congratulations, you’re having a Sun!’

LeviathanIsI ‘Was it raining outdoors or something? Yeah let’s bring the big explosion indoors.’

futureman07 ‘IT’S A DEMON!’

jshultz5259 ‘My favorite is the cracking of whatever color themed item was inside like a real firecracker. Lmao.’

Reptarro52 ‘Either that or the color was a powder that happens to be slightly flammable, which when dispersed quickly by popped balloon over flame become very easily flammable. You can’t set a pile of flour on fire very easily, but blow said pile over a candle and you make quite the flame thrower.’

clintCamp ‘It’s a… ‘new set of eyebrows.’

rust-e-apples1 ‘It was the cornstarch that burned. It’s what’s used to make the colored powder and is highly flammable.’

CB_700_SC ‘Congratulations! it’s a hydrogen bomb!’

Bambuskus505

Source Reddit u/Reptarro52