This bigoted ‘Christian’ suffered a heavyweight knockout and it’s the perfect payoff

Life

Leading contender for takedown of the week is surely this, an exchange with a bigoted ‘Christian’ that ended in the most satisfying way.

It’s a conversation between a pastor (or similar) and a member of their congregation who presumably won’t be a member of their congregation for much longer. And thank goodness for that.

It was at this point that the referee intervened to stop the fight.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it over on Reddit.

‘I like their style.’

iDontKnit

‘For a Christian, he shows a lot of discrimination. Whatever happened to love thy neighbor? Hypocrite. In addition “fuck you” is such a Christian thing to say.’

JohnDanwick

‘I mean if it took them that long to figure out their pastor was gay… does it actually affect his ability to do his job?’

WarChefGarrosh

‘You’re assuming this person has logic.’

mawhonics

‘This read like the last few shots of a heavyweight fight as the opponent on the left got knocked out. Lmao.’

Fuuuullllvvvv



Source Reddit u/thatguy9684736255