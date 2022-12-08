Nick Ferrari said no-one wants to do a day’s work anymore and the takedowns wrote themselves

Politics

Call off the search, put down those magnifying glasses, shut down those spreadsheets, because Nick Ferrari has identified the root cause of Britain’s ills right now.

Turns out it’s you and me that’s the problem. Specifically, our refusal to put in a proper day’s shift anymore. And if this sounds like a crass stereotype of the LBC breakfast presenter, have a listen to this.

'No wonder we're sliding down the table. Nobody wants to do a day's work!' Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'.@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/5IQmyJNW15 — LBC (@LBC) December 8, 2022

And fortunately there were plenty of people prepared to put in a full shift explaining to him exactly what they made of that.

1.

Says the man who sits on his jumbo bum cheeks for three hours a day pretending to work by whining into a microphone. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) December 8, 2022

2.

Says man who works for 2 hours a day sitting on a comfy chair https://t.co/DzwYYlMJFs — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) December 8, 2022

3.

Go on then, Ferrari. Do six months wok (40 actual hours of actual work a week) at LBC Radio, for minimum wage. You'd burst into tears in a week. — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) December 8, 2022

4.

Nick wouldn't know a 12 hour shift if it sat on his face. https://t.co/9QmOOiLIPj — Alexander Louis Sallons (@sallonsax) December 8, 2022

5.

'No wonder we're sliding down the table. Nobody wants to do a day's work!' Well, certainly nobody wants to do a day's work for less than a living wage which leads them to rely on in-work benefits which can be cut or sanctioned at the drop of a hat. — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) December 8, 2022

6.

Says man who spouts right-wing bilge for a couple of hours a day and has a team of researchers to feed him. Get to absolute fuck. https://t.co/JF0KFZtVVV — BeckSaxon (@becksaxon) December 8, 2022

7.

Easy to criticise others, when you sit in a comfy warm studio. Just try to imagine yourself doing a hard shift as care home worker/hospital cleaner/porter/factory/warehouse worker add night work/stress etc …. And paid minimum wage. You wouldn't last more than 1 shift. — ꪶꫀꪖ 🇪🇺🦋🐙💙🎶🌍 (@fire_horse_777) December 8, 2022

8.

Narrator: this gobshite works three hours a day https://t.co/aVFr4jesPS — Andy Medcalf (@AndyMedcalf) December 8, 2022

9.

It's OK Nick. Just another couple of hours & you can go & rest your aching limbs on the sofa for 18 hours until your next stressful shift. You're a true example of productivity that puts the rest of the lazy, overpaid nation to shame. — #BrexitRefugee & loving it 🇪🇺 🇵🇹 🇿🇦(ex-🇬🇧) (@PlanetZuma) December 8, 2022

