Matt Hancock won’t stand at the next election – 14 scathing reactions

Politics

After coming third on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, the part-time MP for West Suffolk – Matt Hancock – has taken pro-active steps to avoid doing the same at the next general election.

He took to Twitter to reveal how he’d let the PM know of his intentions.

My letter to the Prime Minister 👇 I look forward to exploring new ways to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds pic.twitter.com/PPvWB6McyM — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) December 7, 2022

He’s going to go into stand-up, isn’t he? It’s Matt Hancock, though, so there was also a video.

Here’s Matt Hancock announcing he won’t be standing at the next election Via TikTok pic.twitter.com/BSU01VpmA9 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) December 7, 2022

His reason for stepping back might not be as much to do with finding new ways to connect as his letter and video suggest.

Here’s letter from @MattHancock association to chief whip (dated Dec 1)

– Officers group on Nov 30 ruled they have no confidence in MH

– Requested that whip not restored to him

– Vote brought about following feedback from constituents who considered him unfit to represent them pic.twitter.com/oGLs756baz — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) December 7, 2022

Awkward. Here are a few of the best reactions we’ve seen so far.

1.

Matt Hancock: "I will continue to represent my constituents between now and the next election"… … unless Strictly want me on — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) December 7, 2022

2.

So farewell then, Matt Hancock. I wonder whether your constituents will notice that you’ve gone. Except that pub landlord who miraculously got that juicy PPE contract. He probably will. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) December 7, 2022

3.

Matt Hancock's spokesman at 2pm yesterday: "Matt has no intention of standing down" Matt Hancock's spokesman at 1:30pm today: "Matt has no intention of standing at next election" — John Stevens (@johnestevens) December 7, 2022

4.

If his Pandemic Diary is half as good as this then the publisher won't be making back that advance. https://t.co/KwsqKwYgNT — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 7, 2022

5.

Farewell Matt Hancock, I wish you all the best in your quest to end dyslexia by becoming the second person to get voted off Dancing on Ice next year. — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) December 7, 2022

6.

Matt Hancock has decided to not represent his area as an MP at the next election. So same as the last 6 years then? — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) December 7, 2022

7.

Matt.

Hero.

Lifesaver.

Lover.

Why?

Please Why?

You have left us.

A future Prime Minister and loved by the people.

Yet you leave us.

Us Hankies are desolate and mourning your departure.

Stay strong my friend.

Maybe a career in the church beckons.

Good luck and Thank You.❤️ — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) December 7, 2022

8.

Here is Matt Hancock exploring “new ways to communicate with people from all backgrounds”. pic.twitter.com/YSqnY60Iep — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) December 7, 2022

9.

"My work here is done."

"But… you didn't do anything!"

"Didn't I?" https://t.co/rGglTGZObL — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) December 7, 2022

10.

Oh boo hoo 😭 now just fuck off you traitorous, two faced, lying arsehole. — Carol McGiffin (@McGiff) December 7, 2022

11.

Inspired by Matt Hancock’s decision not to stand for re-election on the grounds that he has no chance of winning, and every chance of getting the kicking he richly deserves, I have decided not to challenge Tyson Fury for the world heavyweight boxing title. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) December 7, 2022

12.

Looking forward to him teaming up with that other reality TV breakout politician for the inevitable podcast, Hancock & Balls. https://t.co/qfyZDSwRso — Joxley (@Mr_John_Oxley) December 7, 2022

13.

Matt Hancock is retiring to spend more time on Sunday Brunch — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 7, 2022

14.

Hancock's the new host of Bake Off. Calling it now. https://t.co/TpDbQkr5xh — Tom Little, your friend and hero. (@ThisIsTomLittle) December 7, 2022

This heartfelt plea from Dr Meena Viz must surely be echoed right across the country – and, in particular, across the NHS.

I say this with deep sincerity: you have been responsible for the suffering of many. I'm sure you'll enjoy a happy job at a management consultancy but please don't come near public office ever again. — Dr Meenal Viz 💙 (@drmeenalviz) December 7, 2022

READ MORE

This Question Time woman’s blistering take on jungle Matt Hancock is surely the only one you need

Source Matt Hancock Image Screengrab