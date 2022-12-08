Pics

Matt Shirley has hilariously captured the essence of December in one chart

Poke Staff. Updated December 8th, 2022

King of the charts, Matt Shirley, has captured the essence of December in one graph. He said –

‘Here’s how December goes.’

He’s not wrong.

After he posted it on his social media sites, people had some thoughts.

Man this is so accurate.
Dinner_with_ashley

I love how you almost can’t even see the line for exercise it’s so low 😂😂
Jen_Kary

My tolerance for Christmas music is just the orange line. I hate Christmas music with a passion.
Carakean19

What about cheese consumption? 🧀
JLynns

Missing alcohol intake. 😂
Magdalenanagorska

Talk about an emotional rollercoaster, I always hate December almost as much as January.
kudichangedlives

My tolerance for Christmas music is one day on Christmas. The fact I started hearing it before Halloween this year was an extremely distressing development.
weekly_bug_8487

I was forced to listen to Christmas music this morning at the car dealership. I made it a week into December.
Hawkmek

We’re happy to report that Matt had another December chart to share – and we suspect it will come in very handy.

You can keep track of Matt’s work on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit – or via his website.

READ MORE

This ‘Why I have a beard’ chart has it covered

Source Matt Shirley Image Matt Shirley, Guneet Jassal on Unsplash