Matt Shirley has hilariously captured the essence of December in one chart

Pics

King of the charts, Matt Shirley, has captured the essence of December in one graph. He said –

‘Here’s how December goes.’

He’s not wrong.

After he posted it on his social media sites, people had some thoughts.

Man this is so accurate.

Dinner_with_ashley

I love how you almost can’t even see the line for exercise it’s so low 😂😂

Jen_Kary

My tolerance for Christmas music is just the orange line. I hate Christmas music with a passion.

Carakean19

What about cheese consumption? 🧀

JLynns

Missing alcohol intake. 😂

Magdalenanagorska

Talk about an emotional rollercoaster, I always hate December almost as much as January.

kudichangedlives

My tolerance for Christmas music is one day on Christmas. The fact I started hearing it before Halloween this year was an extremely distressing development.

weekly_bug_8487

I was forced to listen to Christmas music this morning at the car dealership. I made it a week into December.

Hawkmek

We’re happy to report that Matt had another December chart to share – and we suspect it will come in very handy.

December is here, please update your calendars. pic.twitter.com/fIX4zPWDso — Matt Shirley (@mattsurely) December 1, 2022

You can keep track of Matt’s work on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit – or via his website.

READ MORE

This ‘Why I have a beard’ chart has it covered

Source Matt Shirley Image Matt Shirley, Guneet Jassal on Unsplash