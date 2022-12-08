Matt Shirley has hilariously captured the essence of December in one chart
King of the charts, Matt Shirley, has captured the essence of December in one graph. He said –
‘Here’s how December goes.’
He’s not wrong.
After he posted it on his social media sites, people had some thoughts.
Man this is so accurate.
Dinner_with_ashley
I love how you almost can’t even see the line for exercise it’s so low 😂😂
Jen_Kary
My tolerance for Christmas music is just the orange line. I hate Christmas music with a passion.
Carakean19
What about cheese consumption? 🧀
JLynns
Missing alcohol intake. 😂
Magdalenanagorska
Talk about an emotional rollercoaster, I always hate December almost as much as January.
kudichangedlives
My tolerance for Christmas music is one day on Christmas. The fact I started hearing it before Halloween this year was an extremely distressing development.
weekly_bug_8487
I was forced to listen to Christmas music this morning at the car dealership. I made it a week into December.
Hawkmek
We’re happy to report that Matt had another December chart to share – and we suspect it will come in very handy.
December is here, please update your calendars. pic.twitter.com/fIX4zPWDso
— Matt Shirley (@mattsurely) December 1, 2022
You can keep track of Matt’s work on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit – or via his website.
READ MORE
This ‘Why I have a beard’ chart has it covered
Source Matt Shirley Image Matt Shirley, Guneet Jassal on Unsplash