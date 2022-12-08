Angela Rayner finding out no-one else wore a Christmas jumper is the loveliest Commons moment of the year

Politics

The words ‘lovely moment’ and ‘House of Commons’ are not ordinarily (ever) found in the same sentence.

Except Labour deputy leader turning up to the House of Commons dispatch box today wearing her finest Christmas jumper for Save The Children’s Christmas jumper day – and realising that she was the only one – was indeed a truly lovely moment.

You don’t have to be a Labour supporter to appreciate this.

Angela Rayner – "It seems I'm the only person who got the memo about Save the Children's Christmas jumper today.." 😊 pic.twitter.com/UMzNrc8tLQ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 8, 2022





Absolute delight from start to finish (and if you’re not wearing your Christmas jumper, it’s definitely not too late – read all about it over here).

Cue Hoyle reprimanding her for not wearing business attire in the Chamber pic.twitter.com/dQXGLTagHh — David (@Zero_4) December 8, 2022

