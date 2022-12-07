This top lawyer’s request to make his profile photo ‘Christmassy’ is an all-time festive classic

Pics

We’re very grateful to top KC (like a QC, but with a King on the throne) @DavidMuttering for reminding everyone on Twitter of the time last year he did this.

We’re now into December and it seems a good time to remember this time last year when Twitter did my favourite thing ever. If you need a bit of cheer, have a scroll through this piece of perfect craziness. https://t.co/2um8Im9gOx — David KC (@DavidMuttering) December 2, 2022

And if you haven’t seen what happened next already – or even if you have – it’s an absolute treat.

Here’s that question again.

I’m about to ask a very stupid question. Can someone with some photoshop skills make my profile photo Christmassy. I’m going to regret this. pic.twitter.com/QztBRYl6nb — David KC (@DavidMuttering) December 6, 2021

And just some of the many, many responses that followed. Not for nothing is it David’s favourite thing ever …

1.

2.

Sorry. I’m not very good at photoshop. pic.twitter.com/QQU6forQKa — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) December 6, 2021

3.

4.

Are you regretting this yet?! pic.twitter.com/FuQzkCwYw1 — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) December 6, 2021

5.

Here you go x pic.twitter.com/2xNqSBBg4V — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) December 7, 2021

6.

7.

8.

Why don’t you stay another claim? pic.twitter.com/U7cDGzTEDV — Dan M ⚒ (@SirArthurIndeed) December 6, 2021

9.

10.

An effort has been made. pic.twitter.com/NY7DY8xRZj — Nah. ❄️Frozen lesbian velociraptor ❤️ (@WackyPidgeon) December 6, 2021

11.