This top lawyer’s request to make his profile photo ‘Christmassy’ is an all-time festive classic
We’re very grateful to top KC (like a QC, but with a King on the throne) @DavidMuttering for reminding everyone on Twitter of the time last year he did this.
We’re now into December and it seems a good time to remember this time last year when Twitter did my favourite thing ever. If you need a bit of cheer, have a scroll through this piece of perfect craziness. https://t.co/2um8Im9gOx
— David KC (@DavidMuttering) December 2, 2022
And if you haven’t seen what happened next already – or even if you have – it’s an absolute treat.
Here’s that question again.
I’m about to ask a very stupid question.
Can someone with some photoshop skills make my profile photo Christmassy.
I’m going to regret this. pic.twitter.com/QztBRYl6nb
— David KC (@DavidMuttering) December 6, 2021
And just some of the many, many responses that followed. Not for nothing is it David’s favourite thing ever …
1.
— Gregory Daniel (@vampsinthe) December 6, 2021
2.
— Adam (@SkyHiFreeFlyGuy) December 6, 2021
Sorry. I’m not very good at photoshop. pic.twitter.com/QQU6forQKa
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) December 6, 2021
3.
— Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) December 7, 2021
4.
Are you regretting this yet?! pic.twitter.com/FuQzkCwYw1
— Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) December 6, 2021
5.
Here you go x pic.twitter.com/2xNqSBBg4V
— Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) December 7, 2021
6.
— Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) December 6, 2021
7.
— Jack Peat (@jacknpeat) December 7, 2021
8.
Why don’t you stay another claim? pic.twitter.com/U7cDGzTEDV
— Dan M ⚒ (@SirArthurIndeed) December 6, 2021
9.
— @[email protected] (@ItsDanThomas) December 6, 2021
10.
An effort has been made. pic.twitter.com/NY7DY8xRZj
— Nah. ❄️Frozen lesbian velociraptor ❤️ (@WackyPidgeon) December 6, 2021
11.
Sorry, there’s always one. pic.twitter.com/Xtrr0RQ5Nc
— Annie (@annieonherbike) December 6, 2021