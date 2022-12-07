Life

This packed-looking daily schedule prompted a mix of mockery and awe – 19 favourite responses

Poke Staff. Updated December 7th, 2022

We’ve never mocked up a spreadsheet of our daily schedule, but if we did we’re pretty sure it wouldn’t like a whole lot like this.

It was shared on Twitter by @LeilaHormozi who by all accounts runs a ‘$200m portfolio of businesses’ and it’s either very impressive or utterly appalling, depending on your point of view.

It’s not easy to read so here it is again. It’s probably still not very easy to read but you’ll definitely get the idea.

Here’s a little bit more context from @LeilaHormozi.

And while we’re very much of the ‘whatever works for you’ school of thought, it also prompted a lot of very entertaining replies. Here are just a few of them.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2