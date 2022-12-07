This packed-looking daily schedule prompted a mix of mockery and awe – 19 favourite responses
We’ve never mocked up a spreadsheet of our daily schedule, but if we did we’re pretty sure it wouldn’t like a whole lot like this.
It was shared on Twitter by @LeilaHormozi who by all accounts runs a ‘$200m portfolio of businesses’ and it’s either very impressive or utterly appalling, depending on your point of view.
I’m 30 years old.
And I run a $200M portfolio of businesses.
This is my daily routine: pic.twitter.com/6kJ8p65P
— Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022
It’s not easy to read so here it is again. It’s probably still not very easy to read but you’ll definitely get the idea.
Here’s a little bit more context from @LeilaHormozi.
Let’s address the elephant in the room.
This isn’t going to be another one of those woke hoorah threads.
I don’t journal, ice bathe, or use red light therapy.
I’m not saying those things don’t work.
I just prefer taking action.
Here’s how I do it:
— Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022
I wake up at about 4 or 5AM.
From there I don’t check email or social media.
Instead, I grab a cup of coffee, and get to my deep work.
This lasts for a couple of hours.
I typically focus on the hardest/most important stuff first.
— Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022
Then I hit the gym.
Sometimes I’ll listen to relevant podcasts/audio books.
Others I just rock out to some music.
After about an hour or so, I head back to work (no shower).
— Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022
For the rest of the work day, I’m on calls.
Most of them are internal with my team—
But I’ll have the occasional client call.
— Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022
Once I’m done with work, I meet up with Alex.
Most nights we eat out.
This saves us a ton of time.
And allows us to decompress.
— Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022
That’s it about it…
That’s my “insane” daily routine.
It’s insanely boring.
But, if you want to get shit done…
There are no shortcuts/hacks.
You just have to do the work.
— Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022
And while we’re very much of the ‘whatever works for you’ school of thought, it also prompted a lot of very entertaining replies. Here are just a few of them.
1.
I'm 38 years old.
And I run a $5 video game studio
This is my daily routine: https://t.co/XulQ0OQ1L5 pic.twitter.com/uyMbX7AIRA
— Dave @ MORTIS (@DaveOshry) December 6, 2022
2.
Fancy way to say you have meetings for a living. https://t.co/QkUkUhZvMn
— Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) December 5, 2022
3.
all that money and you’re still getting up at 5am???? https://t.co/84M9HjJ2xa
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 7, 2022
4.
I'm 50 years old.
I have bugger all money.
I watched three episodes of Give Us A Clue in bed this morning. https://t.co/sGzlMkzRh5
— Bob Fischer (@Bob_Fischer) December 6, 2022
5.
Executive jobs are so funny it's like their whole job is just to talk to other people about work some third person is maybe doing. https://t.co/zkDYjQ9zHJ
— Tom Whyman (@HealthUntoDeath) December 6, 2022
6.
wow a 9-6 schedule with an hour for lunch, daily gym visits, mysterious 1 hour gaps, etc, how does she do it https://t.co/7bPdzJvHlR
— joolsd (@joolsd) December 4, 2022
7.
I'm 36 years old, I look stupid and make very little money https://t.co/fvMFtqSuin pic.twitter.com/TEovsX2NAX
— Hazel Southwell (@HSouthwellFE) December 6, 2022
8.
All you need to rise and grind is describe meals and workouts as part of your workday, suddenly you're hustling 70 hour weeks 💪 https://t.co/IbMckkXGVT
— Absolute Idiot (@heyguys_heyguys) December 5, 2022
9.
literally every teacher I know is busier than this https://t.co/YfQeyz9GDd
— C.M. Lewis (@thehousered) December 6, 2022
10.
I'm 2,400 years old.
And I'm one of the most famous philosophers in history.
This is my daily routine: https://t.co/tZzqbbIpeJ pic.twitter.com/372Eo5fyXT
— Quantian (@quantian1) December 4, 2022