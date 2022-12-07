This packed-looking daily schedule prompted a mix of mockery and awe – 19 favourite responses

Life

We’ve never mocked up a spreadsheet of our daily schedule, but if we did we’re pretty sure it wouldn’t like a whole lot like this.

It was shared on Twitter by @LeilaHormozi who by all accounts runs a ‘$200m portfolio of businesses’ and it’s either very impressive or utterly appalling, depending on your point of view.

I’m 30 years old. And I run a $200M portfolio of businesses. This is my daily routine: pic.twitter.com/6kJ8p65P 4Q — Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022

It’s not easy to read so here it is again. It’s probably still not very easy to read but you’ll definitely get the idea.

Here’s a little bit more context from @LeilaHormozi.

Let’s address the elephant in the room. This isn’t going to be another one of those woke hoorah threads. I don’t journal, ice bathe, or use red light therapy. I’m not saying those things don’t work. I just prefer taking action. Here’s how I do it: — Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022

I wake up at about 4 or 5AM. From there I don’t check email or social media. Instead, I grab a cup of coffee, and get to my deep work. This lasts for a couple of hours. I typically focus on the hardest/most important stuff first. — Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022

Then I hit the gym. Sometimes I’ll listen to relevant podcasts/audio books. Others I just rock out to some music. After about an hour or so, I head back to work (no shower). — Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022

For the rest of the work day, I’m on calls. Most of them are internal with my team— But I’ll have the occasional client call. — Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022

Once I’m done with work, I meet up with Alex. Most nights we eat out. This saves us a ton of time. And allows us to decompress. — Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022

That’s it about it… That’s my “insane” daily routine. It’s insanely boring. But, if you want to get shit done… There are no shortcuts/hacks. You just have to do the work. — Leila Hormozi (@LeilaHormozi) December 2, 2022

And while we’re very much of the ‘whatever works for you’ school of thought, it also prompted a lot of very entertaining replies. Here are just a few of them.

1.

I'm 38 years old. And I run a $5 video game studio This is my daily routine: https://t.co/XulQ0OQ1L5 pic.twitter.com/uyMbX7AIRA — Dave @ MORTIS (@DaveOshry) December 6, 2022

2.

Fancy way to say you have meetings for a living. https://t.co/QkUkUhZvMn — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) December 5, 2022

3.

all that money and you’re still getting up at 5am???? https://t.co/84M9HjJ2xa — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 7, 2022

4.

I'm 50 years old. I have bugger all money. I watched three episodes of Give Us A Clue in bed this morning. https://t.co/sGzlMkzRh5 — Bob Fischer (@Bob_Fischer) December 6, 2022

5.

Executive jobs are so funny it's like their whole job is just to talk to other people about work some third person is maybe doing. https://t.co/zkDYjQ9zHJ — Tom Whyman (@HealthUntoDeath) December 6, 2022

6.

wow a 9-6 schedule with an hour for lunch, daily gym visits, mysterious 1 hour gaps, etc, how does she do it https://t.co/7bPdzJvHlR — joolsd (@joolsd) December 4, 2022

7.

I'm 36 years old, I look stupid and make very little money https://t.co/fvMFtqSuin pic.twitter.com/TEovsX2NAX — Hazel Southwell (@HSouthwellFE) December 6, 2022

8.

All you need to rise and grind is describe meals and workouts as part of your workday, suddenly you're hustling 70 hour weeks 💪 https://t.co/IbMckkXGVT — Absolute Idiot (@heyguys_heyguys) December 5, 2022

9.

literally every teacher I know is busier than this https://t.co/YfQeyz9GDd — C.M. Lewis (@thehousered) December 6, 2022

10.