The January 6 gold medal recipients ignoring these Republicans is a most satisfying watch

Pics

This moment from the Congressional Gold Medal award ceremony for Capitol police who stood firm against the 6 January attacks has just gone wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s law enforcement leaders and the family of a police officer who died after Donald Trump supports invaded the Capitol building pointedly snubbing senior Republicans Mitch McConnel and Kevin McCarthy.

And it’s an important and most satisfying watch.

And here are our favourite things people said about it over on Reddit.

‘It’s not just handshake, they didn’t even accept the medals from the two twats!.’

Scrubbing_Bubbles_ ‘Even still, how self-absorbed is McConnell and McCarthy to think that they can try to deny the event and the awarding of the medal to those people and then try to shake hands like it’s all good?’

sinocarD44 ‘Watch his face, first person “okay that was a mistake”, second person “oh f-ck”, third person “they hate me, and I hate myself.”‘

Reasonable_Second460 ‘When the applause starts and they’re still holding the medals 💀 💀.’

Preparation-Logical ‘If those politicians could feel shame they’d be very upset.’

Nai-Oxi-Isos-DenXero ‘I wonder if they said anything while walking pass McConnell and McCarthy. I bet if they said “f-ck you” to their face, the politicians will just smile.’

mifaceb921 ‘They left them hanging hard lmao.’

Tacomeplease ‘Pelosi’s reaction at the end is so goddamn funny.’

Run_the_Line ‘I think it’s really important to remember that the GOP senators filibuster a 9/11 style commission to get to the bottom of what happened on J6 forcing democrats in the house to either do an investigation themselves or non at all. F-ck Mitch McConnell and all of those senators that have tried to discredit the J6 committee without lifting a finger themselves to try to find out the truth.

brock2063

Source Twitter @notcapnamerica