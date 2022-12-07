News

Susanna Reid wasn’t taking Steve Barclay’s nonsense about GP numbers and you love to see it

John Plunkett. Updated December 7th, 2022

Over on Good Morning Britain health secretary Steve Barclay was busy telling Susanna Reid just how many new GPs the country had since the last election in 2019.

Except the numbers didn’t quite add up – no matter how many times Barclay repeated them – as the GMB presenter was only too happy to point out, and it’s fabulously done.

Bravo, Susanna Reid (and more, much more of this sort of thing please).

Still he is only the health secretary, how is he supposed to know?

We’re with GMB co-presenter Martin Lewis’s left eyebrow.

Source Twitter @GMB