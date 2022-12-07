Susanna Reid wasn’t taking Steve Barclay’s nonsense about GP numbers and you love to see it

News

Over on Good Morning Britain health secretary Steve Barclay was busy telling Susanna Reid just how many new GPs the country had since the last election in 2019.

Except the numbers didn’t quite add up – no matter how many times Barclay repeated them – as the GMB presenter was only too happy to point out, and it’s fabulously done.

‘You seem to be using other words but the fact of the matter is we’re losing GPs’ @susannareid100 questions the Health Secretary Stephen Barclay over the amount of GPs pic.twitter.com/0Cr6r8fvgR — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 7, 2022

Bravo, Susanna Reid (and more, much more of this sort of thing please).

Still he is only the health secretary, how is he supposed to know?

Steve Barclay exposed misleading people on #GMB. Or, as Susanna Reid put it when highlighting the actual facts: "you seem to be using other words" pic.twitter.com/QNWWZ3erJj — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) December 7, 2022

no biggie, just Health Secretary Steve Barclay doesn’t seem to know what a GP is pic.twitter.com/GsYHYRUjkJ — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) December 7, 2022

Stephen Barclay getting called out by Susanna on his lies is giving me life this morning. #GMB #NeverTrustATory — Duke of Preston 🇬🇧🇲🇰🇮🇪🇳🇱🇲🇹 (@DOPreston) December 7, 2022

The English NHS has almost 3,000 extra GPs since the last GE. It's actually 700 less Steve Barclay! #GMB pic.twitter.com/NzuEwPsex9 — Angela Leitch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RottenRosa) December 7, 2022

We’re with GMB co-presenter Martin Lewis’s left eyebrow.

READ MORE

Mick Lynch correcting Justin Webb’s ‘driver only’ train theory is today’s most satisfying and frustrating thing

Source Twitter @GMB