There were some really crabby reactions to this questionable seafood mac’n’cheese recipe

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt from trawling the internet for hours, it’s that laundry doesn’t do itself. But if there’s another thing, it’s that people get really angry when you mess with their favourite foods – and sometimes it’s justifiable.

This maybe the worst Mac and Cheese I ever seen pic.twitter.com/N6DWjebZGv — Shroom Elephant (@ShellzJG88) November 22, 2022

Seafood mac’n’cheese is a thing – but not like that. It caused absolute outrage on Twitter.

A crime against humanity and shell fish alike. https://t.co/P8JVNB6gNn — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 23, 2022

I feel personally attacked by this entire situation https://t.co/1n2DMjB01R — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 23, 2022

putting crab legs on top of mac & cheese should be illegal pic.twitter.com/IfrNJHPtgu — . (@iamcedrica) November 23, 2022

Twice cooked shrimp. I know they taste like tires https://t.co/T45DaTYstr — Sherrod (@TheOnlySherrod) November 23, 2022

Paused the video the moment i saw seafood and cheese in the same sentence https://t.co/r8SqYV1UvJ — meryshiny♉✨ (@meryglowy) November 24, 2022

The cows, shrimp, and crabs need to start rioting. Enough is enough https://t.co/T0r92fxpdi — Coyfriend (@Ash_Lestrange) November 23, 2022

Of course, it takes all sorts to make a world.

If people want to eat that stuff, it’d be very shellfish to stop them.

