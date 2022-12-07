Entertainment

There were some really crabby reactions to this questionably seafood mac’n’cheese recipe

Poke Staff. Updated December 7th, 2022

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt from trawling the internet for hours, it’s that laundry doesn’t do itself. But if there’s another thing, it’s that people get really angry when you mess with their favourite foods – and sometimes it’s justifiable.

Seafood mac’n’cheese is a thing – but not like that. It caused absolute outrage on Twitter.

Of course, it takes all sorts to make a world.

If people want to eat that stuff, it’d be very shellfish to stop them.

READ MORE

People weren’t prepared to take this burger recipe ‘lion’ down

Source @ShellzJG88 Image Screengrab