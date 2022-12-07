There were some really crabby reactions to this questionably seafood mac’n’cheese recipe
If there’s one thing we’ve learnt from trawling the internet for hours, it’s that laundry doesn’t do itself. But if there’s another thing, it’s that people get really angry when you mess with their favourite foods – and sometimes it’s justifiable.
This maybe the worst Mac and Cheese I ever seen pic.twitter.com/N6DWjebZGv
— Shroom Elephant (@ShellzJG88) November 22, 2022
Seafood mac’n’cheese is a thing – but not like that. It caused absolute outrage on Twitter.
A crime against humanity and shell fish alike. https://t.co/P8JVNB6gNn
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 23, 2022
I feel personally attacked by this entire situation https://t.co/1n2DMjB01R
— john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 23, 2022
putting crab legs on top of mac & cheese should be illegal pic.twitter.com/IfrNJHPtgu
— . (@iamcedrica) November 23, 2022
Twice cooked shrimp. I know they taste like tires https://t.co/T45DaTYstr
— Sherrod (@TheOnlySherrod) November 23, 2022
STOP https://t.co/wmwS3Je7Ug pic.twitter.com/Prg7jsQXsp
— xaias (@tummyxanny) November 24, 2022
Paused the video the moment i saw seafood and cheese in the same sentence https://t.co/r8SqYV1UvJ
— meryshiny♉✨ (@meryglowy) November 24, 2022
The cows, shrimp, and crabs need to start rioting. Enough is enough https://t.co/T0r92fxpdi
— Coyfriend (@Ash_Lestrange) November 23, 2022
Of course, it takes all sorts to make a world.
…..I'd like to try it…. https://t.co/TrPMhNCF5G pic.twitter.com/paVDhqz3t5
— Jerome, fetch me my mirror (@TheSiminator135) November 24, 2022
If people want to eat that stuff, it’d be very shellfish to stop them.
